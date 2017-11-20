The Glue Guys: DinSanity
The Glue Guys: DinSanity
The Glue Guys look at what's behind the emergence of SPENCER DINWIDDIE. (13:30) What is the proper amount of minutes Jarrett Allen should be getting aka how few minutes should Mozgov be getting. (30:00) New Segment Alert - Debate Team, where we have to debate difference sides of a dispute/argument on the flip of a coin.
(btw h/t on the headline to Net Income)
