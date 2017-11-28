The Glue Guys: How High Is Dinwiddie’s Trade Value
The Glue Guys: How High Is Dinwiddie’s Trade Value
The Glue Guys discuss what exactly is Spencer Dinwiddie's trade value. Not that we want to trade him! But yea just thinking about it. Also who the Nets could use the disabled player exemption on,
And finally at the end. The moment everyone has been waiting for. The winner of the First Annual Spencer Dinwiddie Name Pun Game.
