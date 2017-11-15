The Glue Guys: Nets Positives In Defeat

The Glue Guys parse out the positives in the Nets loss to the Celtics including maybe-kinda is Caris LeVert coming out of his cold streak. (16:00) Brian analyzes why Barclays was as overrun with Celtics fans as it was. THEN! Special Thanksgiving Killer Komparisons: NBA players and teams as Thanksgiving dinner staples

Subscribe to the Glue Guys on iTunes

Follow the Glue Guys on Stitcher

Social Media – @BKGlueGuys on Twitter | Glue Guys on Facebook