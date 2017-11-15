The Glue Guys: Nets Positives In Defeat
The Glue Guys: Nets Positives In Defeat
The Glue Guys parse out the positives in the Nets loss to the Celtics including maybe-kinda is Caris LeVert coming out of his cold streak. (16:00) Brian analyzes why Barclays was as overrun with Celtics fans as it was. THEN! Special Thanksgiving Killer Komparisons: NBA players and teams as Thanksgiving dinner staples
Subscribe to the Glue Guys on iTunes
Follow the Glue Guys on Stitcher
Social Media – @BKGlueGuys on Twitter | Glue Guys on Facebook
-
NBA Wednesday scores, highlights
Get all the latest updates from NBA games on Wednesday
-
Report: Sixers, Covington near big deal
It appears Covington is going to be a part of 'The Process' for a long time
-
Kerr: Celtics are 'team of the future'
Kerr cited the team's talented young core, including Kyrie Irving
-
Draymond: LeBron's workload is a concern
James is playing more minutes than he has since the 2010-11 season
-
Russell Westbrook's burden in 7 shots
If he wants to be a great floor general and not just a great player, this is part of the d...
-
NBA DFS Nov. 15: Best DraftKings lineup
SportsLine's Mike McClure, a DFS pro with more than $1M in winnings, gives optimal lineup...