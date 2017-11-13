The Glue Guys: The Impact of D'Angelo's Injury

The Glue Guys dig into the impact of D'Angelo Russell's knee contusion; who gets his minutes, how much this knocks back the Nets season, AND WHY THE HECK ARE THE NETS BEING SO DANG MYSTERIOUS ABOUT THE INJURY. Other topics discussed include (23:30) Kenny Atkinson's rotations and (39:30) is there anything the Celtics can do to officially become 'the favorites' in the East.

