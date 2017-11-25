The Gold-clad Utah Jazz take on the Milwaukee Bucks

Nothing gold can stay, but can it defend Giannis Antetokounmpo?

The Utah Jazz (8-11) look to improve to 8-5 at home as they face off against the Milwaukee Bucks (9-8). Milwaukee has hit a bit of a rough patch over their last 3 games going 1-2; their only win came against Phoenix where Overtime was required. The Utah Jazz are looking to get back into a groove at home after a dominant win against the Chicago Bulls the day before Thanksgiving.

Oh, did we mention that the Jazz are wearing gold?

Game Info:

When: November 25, 2017

Where: Vivint SmartHome Arena

TV: ATT SportsNet Rocky Mountain

Radio: 1280 and 97.5 The Zone

Injuries:

Milwaukee Bucks:

Giannis Antetokounmpo - Probable - Knee

Matthew Dellavedova - Questionable - Left Knee Tendinitis

John Henson - Questionable - Eye

Jabari Parker- OUT - Knee

Gary Payton II - Questionable - Ankle

Mirza Teletovic - OUT - Knee

Utah Jazz:

C Rudy Gobert – OUT (Knee) 4-5 weeks

SF/PF Joe Johnson – OUT (Wrist) 1-2 weeks

PG Dante Exum – OUT (Shoulder) Indefinite

Mandatory Highlight