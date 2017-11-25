The Gold-clad Utah Jazz take on the Milwaukee Bucks
The Gold-clad Utah Jazz take on the Milwaukee Bucks
Nothing gold can stay, but can it defend Giannis Antetokounmpo?
The Utah Jazz (8-11) look to improve to 8-5 at home as they face off against the Milwaukee Bucks (9-8). Milwaukee has hit a bit of a rough patch over their last 3 games going 1-2; their only win came against Phoenix where Overtime was required. The Utah Jazz are looking to get back into a groove at home after a dominant win against the Chicago Bulls the day before Thanksgiving.
Oh, did we mention that the Jazz are wearing gold?
Game Info:
When: November 25, 2017
Where: Vivint SmartHome Arena
TV: ATT SportsNet Rocky Mountain
Radio: 1280 and 97.5 The Zone
Injuries:
Milwaukee Bucks:
Giannis Antetokounmpo - Probable - Knee
Matthew Dellavedova - Questionable - Left Knee Tendinitis
John Henson - Questionable - Eye
Jabari Parker- OUT - Knee
Gary Payton II - Questionable - Ankle
Mirza Teletovic - OUT - Knee
Utah Jazz:
C Rudy Gobert – OUT (Knee) 4-5 weeks
SF/PF Joe Johnson – OUT (Wrist) 1-2 weeks
PG Dante Exum – OUT (Shoulder) Indefinite
Mandatory Highlight
ALL. GOLD. EVERYTHING. #TakeNote pic.twitter.com/oFcyJ6K21N— Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) November 25, 2017
-
LaVar sending Trump a pair of ZO2s
Ball thinks a pair of ZO2s will help the president 'ease up a little bit'
-
NBA Saturday scores, highlights, updates
Check back throughout the night for updates on Saturday's NBA action
-
Wizards lose star Wall for 2 weeks
Wall had been playing hurt for a few weeks
-
NBA DFS, Nov. 25: Best DraftKings lineup
SportsLine's Mike McClure, a DFS pro with more than $1M in winnings, gives optimal lineup...
-
Kerr regrets playing K.D. against OKC
Warriors coach could be first of many to start complaining about NBA trying to cut down on...
-
Knicks vs. Rockets odds, picks
SportsLine’s advanced computer model simulated Knicks vs. Rockets 10,000 times