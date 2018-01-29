The good and bad news for the Celtics as they build on their loss to the Warriors

As everyone focuses on LeBron James' Cavaliers and whether they'll be able to flip the proverbial switch come playoff time, the Celtics have been busy being one of the three best teams all season. Saturday night, they again showed why we should all be taking them dead serious not just as an NBA Finals contender, but perhaps the favorite to come out of the Eastern Conference -- an assertion almost nobody would've made in October when Gordon Hayward went down.

Yes, the Celtics have lost five of six entering Monday's game at Denver. They're not perfect. But one of those losses, Saturday's 109-105 thriller at the Warriors, showed just how legit they are -- imperfections and all. After all, there aren't many teams that can take a 49-point Stephen Curry barrage to the chin and still have a shot to beat the Warriors in the final minutes. But there the Celtics were, scrapping and clawing and riding Kyrie Irving for every magical move he had in him, forcing the Warriors to play out every last second. To have done this on the road, without Marcus Smart, tells you everything you need to know about this Celtics team.

They can play with anyone. Anywhere. Any time.

This shouldn't come as a surprise if you've been paying any attention to the Celtics, who've beaten each of the top nine teams record-wise at least once this season, including the Warriors in mid-November. Mostly, they've been able to do this because of their defense, which continues to rank No. 1 in the league entering Monday, despite the fact that most, if not all, experts thought they would get worse defensively after losing Avery Bradley and Jae Crowder.

For this reason alone, Brad Stevens is the runaway Coach of the Year. Al Horford might well be the Defensive Player of the Year. I had one scout tell me he thinks Jayson Tatum has been the most impressive rookie in this stellar class not because of his seasoned scoring and general offensive aptitude (which most experts expected, even if not to this degree), but because of his commitment on the defensive end, "which I didn't see coming," the scout said.

Indeed, if the Celtics are to compete with the league's elite come deep-playoff time, this Golden State game offered both the good and bad news for their prospects of success. The good news is they basically held Golden State to 100 points if you throw out the free-throw parade at the end, and that's they type of game they can win.

How did they do this with Curry going off? Simple: They didn't let anyone else go off. Kevin Durant and Klay Thompson shot a combined 10 for 30, including 1 of 9 from 3-point land, for 27 points (Klay had just seven). And this wasn't just a bad shooting night. Yes, Thompson and Durant are more than capable of scoring even with a hand in their face, but they've grown pretty accustomed to comfortable shots given Golden State's collective spacing and the attention Curry draws. Boston, even in futilely trying to track and contain Curry, contested everything.

On this first play, watch two things: First, look how hard Irving tracks Curry through the lane and around a screen to thwart that action, and then watch Tatum do the same to track and contest Thompson's shot:

That's the half-court defense, which is hard enough against the Warriors, but now let's look at a transition possession, where they will destroy you if you don't sprint back and locate shooters without a single hiccup in communication.

That is textbook transition defense. Everyone sprinted back. Jaylen Brown stopped the ball. Irving attached to Curry while also quarterbacking for someone on the back line to fill the lane Durant was beginning to streak through, which Horford did, all the while anticipating correctly that Draymond Green was indeed eyeing Thompson in the corner. Against the Warriors, you guard the 3-point line above all else. That's game-plan discipline, and Horford stuck to the game plan perfectly, moving right through Durant's lane and straight into Thompson's space to contest the 3-pointer.

And don't think that contest didn't bother Klay. When a defender is within 2-4 feet of him, his 3-point percentage this season falls from a career-high 45 percent to 31 percent, per NBA.com. The same is true of Durant, who goes from just under a 51-percent shooter from the field to 41 percent with a defender within 2-4 feet. Watch again here, as Horford locates and contests Durant, who so often gets this shot on a Curry push ahead with all the time in the world to get comfortable against a defense that simply can't keep up, or isn't organized enough to find shooters even if they do.

This, again, is the good news for the Celtics. They play defense like crazy. It's not a small-sample-size thing at this point. They're rock solid in making things difficult on even the best offensive teams, and that is going to make them competitive every night, and likely deep into the playoffs. But Boston doesn't care about being competitive. This team fully, and rightfully, expects to win at the highest level, and the problem is, for as difficult as it makes things on you with their defense, the offense makes things equally easy on opponents.

It sounds crazy to say a team with one of the most difficult individual players on earth to guard is, collectively, an easy team to guard, but that's the deal with the Celtics, who rank 18th in the league offensively because they have to work as hard for their points as they in turn force other teams to work. The best offensive teams in the league stack up easy points in transition, or on offensive put-backs around the rim, anything to keep from having to consistently score vs. set, half-court defenses, which is an absolute slog in the NBA.

But entering Monday, the Celtics rank 26th in transition offense, per Synergy.

And they're dead last in offensive put-backs.

Making things harder on Boston as a primarily half-court team is the fact it can become pretty predictable, too often devolving into isolation possessions. This is fine for Irving, who can score relatively easily on any defender in the world, as evidenced by the 37 points he hung on Golden State on just 18 shots, going back and forth with Curry all night like they had both discovered a video-game glitch. Just look at this move:

I wanna know how a person's brain works to even come up with this move. This was insane. You'd have trouble defending this with a shotgun. pic.twitter.com/8ZJ4I54ekn — FOST (@GeorgeFoster72) January 28, 2018

Again, Irving can do this stuff in his sleep, but nobody else on Boston is a consistent half-court creator. Brown is capable, but not someone you want to ask to go 1-on-1 over and over. Tatum is still too young to do that consistently. Horford is the best passing big in the league this side of Nikola Jokic, but Boston, as a team, is middle of the pack in terms of passes per game, and their 21.9 assists per game rank just 22nd in the league.

Earlier this season in Miami, when the Celtics' 16-game winning streak came to an end, I listened to Horford talk about how the Celtics need to "play harder" on offense. I found that pretty fascinating. You always associate playing hard with defense, but you don't often associate a lack of effort with a lack of offense. What does playing hard on offense look like? Pretty simply, it looks like the Warriors, who have guys who can individually dominate but don't rely on that. The Warriors move the ball because their players never stop moving. They screen constantly. And they cut like crazy.

The Celtics, on the other hand, rank 22nd in the league in points per possession off cuts, per Synergy. Too often they devolve into a ball-watching team, standing around as one guy, usually Irving, tries to do his thing, much like Isaiah Thomas had to do last season. In a perfect world, they would have that second play-maker to really distinguish this season's team from last season's version. That's why they signed Hayward, but chances are, even if he surprisingly finds a way to make it back in some capacity for the playoffs, he won't be ready to fill that All-Star-level No. 2 option until next season.

For now, the Celtics need to work with what they have, and they need to do it collectively. They need to find a way to get a few more easy buckets. Play with a bit more rhythm. They don't have to turn into the Warriors or the Rockets, but they also can't be the Thunder of last season, a stand-around team that is only going to go as far as one man can take them offensively. There's a middle ground, and if the Celtics can find it, with the defense they play and the play-making they have down the stretch of games with Irving, there is no doubt they can play with anyone in the league come playoff time.