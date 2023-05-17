This is an article version of the CBS Sports HQ PM Newsletter, the ultimate daily sports gambling guide. You can sign up to get it in your inbox every weekday afternoon here.



All times Eastern, and all odds via Caesars Sportsbook

🔥 The Hot Ticket

Heat at Celtics, 8:30 p.m. | TV: TNT

Latest Odds: Miami Heat +8 Bet Now

The Pick: Heat +8 (-110)

Key Trend: The Heat are 13-5 ATS in the last 18 meetings in Boston.

The Heat are just the second team in NBA history to make it to the Eastern Conference Final as a No. 8 seed. While this might seem like a one-sided matchup, the Heat are battle tested and I trust them to cover as an underdog in this spot.

The majority of the matchups between the Heat and Celtics were closely contested during the regular season. Three of the four meetings were decided by seven or fewer points, with the Heat coming out on the winning end in those. In those wins, the Heat are 2-2 ATS, but hold a 13-5 mark ATS when playing in Boston over the last 18 meetings, When it comes to the postseason, the Celtics possess a 8-3 record ATS.

Miami has been paced by star guard Jimmy Butler in this postseason. He's averaging 31.1 points, 6.6 rebounds and 5.4 assists while shooting 36.1 percent from beyond the arc. He's also scored at least 25 points in eight of his 10 games during the playoffs. The Heat are a team that excels from the perimeter, as they've shot 36.8 percent from long-range (third among remaining playoff teams). If Butler and company can knock down their open looks, this will definitely be a close contest.

💰 More Picks

Mariners at Red Sox, 7:10 p.m. | TV: MLB Network

Latest Odds: Over 9.5 Bet Now

The Pick: Over 9.5 (-105) -- When it comes to betting baseball, it's all about the pitching matchups. The options for the Mariners and Red Sox here are pretty uninspiring.

Young right-hander Brayan Bello will take the mound for the Red Sox with a 2-1 record to go along with a brutal 5.01 ERA. Bello has really struggled in home starts, owning a 5.68 ERA in Fenway Park. In addition, the over is 4-1 in Bello's starts this season. Also helping us is the Red Sox bullpen owning a 4.02 ERA as a unit, so even if Bello doesn't get completely shelled, the over is still in play.

Bello will be opposed by Mariners left-hander Marco Gonzales, who has a 3-0 record but a less-than-stellar 4.42 ERA. Gonzales hasn't fared very well on the road with a 4.12 ERA to his credit in four starts. While it's not as alarming as Bello's, the over is 4-3 in Gonzales' starts up to this point. Of note: the Red Sox are one of the league's top hitting teams as they boast a .268 batting average (third in MLB), 395 hits (third in MLB) and 54 home runs (10th in MLB).

Key Trend: The over is 22-5 in the last 27 meetings.

The Pick: Jayson Tatum Over 28.5 Points (-119) -- As I mentioned above, expect Game 1 to be a very close matchup. That should allow Celtics star Jayson Tatum to continue his stellar shooting.

Tatum is coming off of a 51-point effort against the Sixers in Game 7. He ended up knocking down 17-of-28 shots from the field, including connecting on six of his 10 attempts from three. When it comes to facing the Heat during the regular season, in four games, Tatum averaged 30.8 points-per-game and scored at least 29 points in three of those matchups. I'm expecting Tatum to keep that hot streak alive here.

Key Trend: Tatum has scored at least 29 points in three of the four games against the Heat during the regular season.