The injury plagued Utah Jazz face off against the shorthanded Brooklyn Nets.
A battle of the walking wounded goes down in Brooklyn.
Game Info:
When: Friday, November 17, 5:30PM MDT
Where: Barclays Center • Brooklyn, NY
TV: AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, YES Network
Radio: 1280 and 97.5 The Zone, WFAN
Injuries:
Rudy Gobert - Knee - Targeting mid-December
Joe Johnson - Wrist - 1-2 weeks
Dante Exum - Shoulder - Out indefinitely
Ricky Rubio - Achilles - OUT
Thabo Sefolosha - Right Knee Soreness - Questionable
D’Angelo Russell - Knee - Out for a “few games,” day-to-day
Jeremy Lin - Knee - Out indefinitely
