The injury to Paul Millsap changes a lot of dynamics for the Denver Nuggets

In this episode of the Locked On Nuggets podcast, I go over the details of the Paul Millsap injury before turning my attention to what his absence means for the season, the organization, and the various players on the roster. For Kenneth Faried, this means an opportunity to start alongside Nikola Jokic. For Emmanuel Mudiay, this likely means more bench minutes with stretch lineups that could help his game. For Mason Plumlee, this means more minutes and a bigger role in the halfcourt offense.

For the team, it means they need to find a leader, an identity, and a whole lot of individual growth in order to keep pace to make the playoffs. THis is especially true of the team’s brightest star, Nikola Jokic. He has the talent to be the cornerstone of a great team, but his learning curve just got a lot more steep.

