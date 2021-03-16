It's Tuesday, and do you know what that means? It means we are one day closer to the beginning of the NCAA Tournament! And if we're one day closer to the start of the tournament, that means you're running out of time to join our CBS Sports bracket games. I mean, is it even March if you aren't in a bracket pool or 15?

I can still remember the first time I joined a bracket pool. It was in the sixth grade, and my gym/health teacher ran it. At the time, I thought it was amazing that a teacher was using class time to teach us about how a bracket pool worked and offering the class winners candy as a prize. Now, I realize he was just doing it because brackets are awesome, and he was an unmarried man in his late 30s unqualified to teach pre-teenagers about their bodies and these strange urges they were starting to experience. I mean, if given the choice of teaching kids about fallopian tubes and sexually transmitted diseases or breaking down the intricacies of the NCAA Tournament, I know which one I'd choose.

Anyway, I did not win my first bracket pool. I picked Duke to win it, but the Blue Devils lost in the second round. So I didn't have to wait long to experience the journey from the joy and excitement of endless possibilities while filling out your bracket to knowing life is cruel and nothing good ever happens to you before the first weekend of the tournament had ended.

I've been hooked ever since.

Alright, now let's hope tonight's picks don't hurt as badly as the Kings blowing an easy cover on Monday did.

All times Eastern, and all odds via William Hill Sportsbook

🔥 The Hot Ticket

Jazz at Celtics, 7:30 p.m. | TV: TNT

The Pick: Jazz -4 (-110): Based on how the line is moving in this game, I'm on the other side of the spread than most, but I'm not worried about it. I'm sure the thought is that the Celtics are home underdogs, and the Celtics are 3-1 ATS as home dogs this season. That's all well and good, but I see the value on the Jazz in this spot. I have Utah being about seven points better than Boston this season, so to get them at -4 -- even on the road -- is appealing. I would suggest you possibly wait on it a bit and see if the line shrinks even further.

Anyway, I think the Jazz are being undervalued in this spot in part because they've failed to cover in four straight. Well, the Jazz are simply too good to expect that run to continue much longer, and when these teams met in Salt Lake City earlier this season, the Jazz won by 14, easily covering as 5.5-point favorites. And covering against the Eastern Conference is something the Jazz have done a lot this season. They're 14-5 ATS against the East.

Key Trend: Utah is 14-5 ATS against Eastern Conference opponents this season.

💰 The Picks

🏀 NBA

Thunder at Bulls, 8 p.m. | TV: NBA League Pass

The Pick: Bulls -5.5 (-110) -- The Bulls have been a good team to bet on this season as they're 21-16 ATS, but for the most part, I've avoided them at home, where they're only 9-12 ATS overall. However, they have played better at home as favorites where they're 4-4 ATS, and tonight they're facing an Oklahoma City team that will be short-handed. We know OKC will be without Al Horford (rest) and Darius Bazley. Lu Dort is currently listed as questionable with a toe injury as well, and he sat out Sunday with the same injury.

The Bulls, meanwhile, are getting healthy as they've seen both Lauri Markkanen and Otto Porter return to the rotation since the break, and they crushed Toronto, 118-95, on Sunday night. Also, earlier this season, the Bulls blew an 18-point lead against the Thunder in the second half and lost in overtime. It was one of those "teachable moments" for Billy Donovan with his young team, and I wouldn't be surprised if Donovan reminds them of it before tonight's game.

Key Trend: The Bulls are 4-1 ATS in their last five as a favorite.

⚽ Champions League

Bayern Munich vs. Lazio, Wednesday, 4 p.m. | TV: Paramount+

The Pick: Both Teams to Score (-150) -- I loved the Both Teams To Score play in the first leg of this match, and I love it again in the second. The circumstances dictate it. Bayern won the first leg 4-1, which means Lazio must go all out even to have a prayer of advancing. Bayern are Bayern, which means they're capable of scoring in their sleep against a Lazio team forced to push forward.

Also, we shouldn't forget that Lazio had plenty of attacking success in the first leg. They only scored one goal but finished the match with a more than respectable 1.6 xG. And while they've won only once in three matches since, Lazio have an xG of 5.4 in those three matches. They've been a bit unlucky. Then there's Bayern, who are still the best team in Germany but have been a bit leaky at the back all year long. Bayern have allowed fewer than 1.0 xG in only two of their last 13 matches. They give you chances.

Key Trend: Bayern has had only nine clean sheets (shutouts) in 36 matches across all competitions this season.

💸 The DFS Rundown

Building Blocks

PG: Trae Young, Hawks

SG: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Thunder

SF: LeBron James, Lakers

PF: Zion Williamson, Pelicans

C: Jarrett Allen, Cavs

Value Plays

PG: Ricky Rubio, Wolves

SG: Immanuel Quickley, Knicks

SF: Kenyon Marton, Rockets

PF: Tony Bradley, Sixers

C: Moses Brown, Thunder

🏀 NBA Player Props

