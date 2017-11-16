The Jonah Keri Podcast: Alexander Wolff





In this episode: Jonah Keri has the audacity to chat with Sports Illustrated basketball writer Alexander Wolff about amateurism in sports; owning his own team; how the game has changed over the years; his Barack Obama book The Audacity of Hoop, Alex's life tip, and much more.

