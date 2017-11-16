The Jonah Keri Podcast: Alexander Wolff

Jonah Keri talks to with Sports Illustrated NBA writer Alexander Wolff


jonah-keri-podcast-alexande.jpg

In this episode: Jonah Keri has the audacity to chat with Sports Illustrated basketball writer Alexander Wolff about amateurism in sports; owning his own team; how the game has changed over the years; his Barack Obama book The Audacity of Hoop, Alex's life tip, and much more.

Follow @JonahKeri on Twitter! 
Subscribe: via iTunes | via Stitcher | via TuneIn

CBS Sports Senior Writer

Jonah Keri writes about baseball and numerous other topics for CBS Sports. He also hosts The Jonah Keri Podcast, which you should subscribe to on iTunes. Previously, he served as Lead Baseball Writer for... Full Bio

Show Comments Hide Comments
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories