The Jonah Keri Podcast: Kevin Pelton

Jonah Keri sits down with Kevin Pelton to talk all things NBA, including the state of basketball in Seattle

In this episode: Jonah Keri runs the pick-and-roll with ESPN NBA writer Kevin Pelton on the state of basketball in Seattle; rooting for defunct sports teams; how sports fandom doesn't have to be localized, or exclusive; the style of play that could take down the Warriors this season; how to measure defense in basketball; breakout players and teams to watch this year in the NBA, and much more!

