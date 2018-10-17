The Jonah Keri Podcast: Kevin Pelton
Jonah Keri sits down with Kevin Pelton to talk all things NBA, including the state of basketball in Seattle
In this episode: Jonah Keri runs the pick-and-roll with ESPN NBA writer Kevin Pelton on the state of basketball in Seattle; rooting for defunct sports teams; how sports fandom doesn't have to be localized, or exclusive; the style of play that could take down the Warriors this season; how to measure defense in basketball; breakout players and teams to watch this year in the NBA, and much more!
