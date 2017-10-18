The Jonah Keri Podcast: Shea Serrano

In this episode: Jonah Keri shoots his shot with New York Times bestseller, Ringer author, and Grantland alum Shea Serrano about his start in journalism; kindness; Bill Simmons; writers vs. artists; dunking; having a bad name; Reggie Miller; name-checks that blow his mind; Michael Jordan; pickup basketball; sports-hating Tim Duncan, Karl Malone, and Kobe; whether Shea could take J Cole in a fistfight;White Men Can't Jump; Jonah and Shea's secret moves in pickup basketball; ranking Tony Parker; memory heroes; how to have a bestselling book; social media and the FOH Army; Hurricane Harvey; philanthropy; having twins; teaching; and Shea's Life Tip.

