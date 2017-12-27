The Jonah Keri Podcast: Tim Connelly
Jonah Keri talks with Nuggets president Tim Connelly
In this episode: Jonah Keri wheels and deals with Denver Nuggets president of basketball operations Tim Connelly on growing up in the basketball-crazed town of Baltimore, the joys of scouting, the lessons you learn as a video coordinator, the legend of Nikola Jokic, the art of passing, Tim's life tip, and much more!
