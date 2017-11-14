The Knicks got mocked for selling these terrible Kristaps Porzingis hats

You'll never believe this one, but the New York Knicks were ruthlessly mocked on social media after signing off on a sub-quality product this week.

This latest bit of foolishness comes not from the basketball court but rather the team's pro shop at Madison Square Garden. ESPN's Darren Rovell shared a photo of a peculiar new item in the team shop before Monday's Cavaliers-Knicks game -- a hat that features the face of Knicks star Kristaps Porzingis.

Or, you know, something like that.

New Porzingis hat at Madison Square Garden ($30) pic.twitter.com/ry0K1Mhgke — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) November 14, 2017

It seems that the Knicks got too ambitious with their embroidered hats and wound up creating a monster here. It's pretty clear that the hat isn't exactly the best depiction of Porzingis, but there was no shortage of alternative options offered up.

wow this is a good Porzingis hat pic.twitter.com/xjSFTadX52 — the Los Angeles Hector Diaz of Los Angeles (@iamHectorDiaz) November 14, 2017

Looks like Ellen — pinto (@uGonnaGetMurked) November 14, 2017

Max Headroom plays for the Knicks pic.twitter.com/H14VWEltG8 — Michael🍺🍺🍺Rudolph (@MRudolphComedy) November 14, 2017

pic.twitter.com/N2fruAilpN — Duck Dodgers in the 24th and a Half Century (@iamdjlevel) November 14, 2017

Looks like Billy Idol — RonKoff ™ (@RonKoff) November 14, 2017

Looks like Drago — Gil Belichick (@mrgated) November 14, 2017

Looks like @MichaelRapaport — Ravishing Rock Rude (@MFRockwell) November 14, 2017

Personally, I would go with "looks like Tom Brady starring in 'The Real Slim Shady' music video" but I guess those other options are good too. Either way, there are probably better ways you can spend $30 if you want to rep the Latvian star.

Then again, truly awful sports merchandise can often end up turning into very valuable collector's items down the road, so this Porzingis hat might be a worthwhile investment!

USATSI

Yeah, close enough!