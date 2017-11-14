The Knicks got mocked for selling these terrible Kristaps Porzingis hats
This is just begging to be a collector's item one day
You'll never believe this one, but the New York Knicks were ruthlessly mocked on social media after signing off on a sub-quality product this week.
This latest bit of foolishness comes not from the basketball court but rather the team's pro shop at Madison Square Garden. ESPN's Darren Rovell shared a photo of a peculiar new item in the team shop before Monday's Cavaliers-Knicks game -- a hat that features the face of Knicks star Kristaps Porzingis.
Or, you know, something like that.
It seems that the Knicks got too ambitious with their embroidered hats and wound up creating a monster here. It's pretty clear that the hat isn't exactly the best depiction of Porzingis, but there was no shortage of alternative options offered up.
Personally, I would go with "looks like Tom Brady starring in 'The Real Slim Shady' music video" but I guess those other options are good too. Either way, there are probably better ways you can spend $30 if you want to rep the Latvian star.
Then again, truly awful sports merchandise can often end up turning into very valuable collector's items down the road, so this Porzingis hat might be a worthwhile investment!
Yeah, close enough!
