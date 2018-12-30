The Knicks were down by 37 at halftime to the Jazz, and many of their fans actually loved it
Dreams of a No. 1 draft pick were dancing in their heads
The New York Knicks had one of their worst first halves in franchise history on Saturday night in Utah. After two quarters, they trailed the Jazz, 71-34, a whopping 37-point deficit. It was their second-worst halftime deficit since the league introduced the shot clock.
This wasn't just a case of the Jazz playing super well either; the Knicks were bad. They shot just 11-of-48 from the field -- 26.8 percent -- and turned the ball over 10 times. Yet despite the Knicks' embarrassing performance, many of their fans were actually excited.
Not about this game, specifically, but about the loss and what it potentially bodes for their future.
With the loss, the Knicks will fall to 9-28 on the season, which puts them just ahead of the Cleveland Cavaliers for the worst record in the NBA. It would be their seventh loss in a row, and each one draws them closer and closer to another top pick in the draft. And with their record as bad as it is, and no sign of a turnaround coming in the second half of the season, that pick could very well be No. 1 overall.
That, of course, would allow them to potentially take Zion Williamson, the Duke freshman who is taking over college basketball. Of course, all of this is a long way off, but it's easy to see why Knicks fans are thinking about getting the No. 1 pick after performances like this one.
