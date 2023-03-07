Good afternoon gamblers, it's Chris Bengel sliding back into your inbox on this Tuesday.

Happy conference tournament weeks, folks! This is always the unofficial start of March Madness for me. You can get a glimpse of some mid-major teams that will be punching their respective tickets to the NCAA Tournament. And also, let's be honest: unless you've been betting on college basketball all season, you're probably not super familiar with teams like Oral Roberts, College of Charleston and Vermont. It's a nice cash course, so I'd encourage everyone to pay close attention to the semifinal and championship games, especially when it comes to these mid-major games.

Now let's dive into Tuesday's picks.

All times Eastern, and all odds via Caesars Sportsbook

🔥 The Hot Ticket

Hornets at Knicks, 7:30 p.m. | TV: NBA.TV

Latest Odds: New York Knicks -10 Bet Now

Key Trend : The Knicks are 10-1-1 ATS in their last 12 games.

: The Knicks are 10-1-1 ATS in their last 12 games. The Pick: Knicks -10 (-110)

There's no team in the NBA hotter than the Knicks right now. I'm hitching myself to their wagon, even with a lofty spread in this spot.

The Knicks have won nine consecutive games and are coming off a massive 131-129 overtime win over the Celtics on Sunday. During its nine-game winning streak, New York has defeated both Miami and Boston on two occasions and have averaged 124.3 points-per-game during that stretch. Overall, the Knicks average 115.5 points-per-game, which is good for 12th in the league, and also rank third in the NBA in rebounds-per-game (46.9).

On top of the Knicks playing incredible basketball of late, they're facing a fairly lackluster opponent in the Hornets. Charlotte has spent the majority of the 2022-23 season towards the bottom of the Eastern Conference standings. Star point guard LaMelo Ball recently fractured his ankle and was forced to have season-ending surgery. Without Ball, the Hornets have dropped three straight games and lost those contests by an average of 13.7 points.

It also doesn't hurt that the Hornets are 1-5 ATS in their past six road games, so roll with the Knicks to keep their winning ways going at home.

💰 More Picks

Getty Images

Notre Dame at Virginia Tech, 7 p.m. | TV: ACC Network

Latest Odds: Virginia Tech Hokies -6.5 Bet Now

The Pick: Virginia Tech -6.5 (-110) -- To say that Notre Dame is struggling would be an understatement. This is a team has dropped eight of its last nine games. You have to fade them here.

This is also a case of Virginia Tech simply being better. While the Hokies did produce just a 8-12 mark during ACC play throughout the regular season, seven of those defeats came in late December and January when conference play began. Since then, Virginia Tech has wins over Duke, Pittsburgh and No. 13 Virginia, and are riding a two-game winning streak entering the ACC Tournament.

The Hokies dominate inferior opponents with their defensive prowess. Virginia Tech ranks fourth in the ACC with just 69.1 points-per-game, and also hold their opponents to a 33.5 percent shooting clip from three. On the other hand, Notre Dame is allowing 72.3 points-per-game (11th in the ACC) and the opposition is shooting 34.3 percent from beyond the arc. The Fighting Irish are also the second-worst rebounding team in the conference with just 31.1 per contest. Don't overthink this one.

Key Trend: The Hokies are 20-6 ATS in their last 26 games against a team with a winning percentage below .400

Grizzlies at Lakers, 10 p.m. | TV: TNT

The Pick: Desmond Bane Over 24.5 Points (-109) -- With Ja Morant slated to be out of the lineup for the foreeseeable future, somebody has to pick up the scoring slack for the Grizzlies. Sharpshooting guard Desmond Bane is going to be the straw that stirs the drink for Memphis over at least the next few games, including Tuesday's contest against the Lakers.

In his first game without Morant on the floor, Bane poured in 30 points on 12-of-22 shooting and drilled four shots from long-range in a 135-129 loss against the Clippers on Sunday. The guard has netted at least 30 points in two of his last three games, with one of those coming when Morant was sharing the backcourt with Bane. In addition, the Lakers are surrendering the seventh-most points in the NBA (117.6) on the season, so Bane should have plenty of opportunities to make shots in this one.

Key Trend: Bane has scored at least 30 points in two of his last three games