Hey, you've made it through another week. Look at you! Existing! Wow, that's great. I'm happy to see it, but we've got work to do here.

Sell all your Dallas Cowboys. Now. If you have Dak Prescott, it's time to move on from him. If you have Ezekiel Elliott, let someone else feed him. Amari Cooper, CeeDee Lamb or any other receiver? Sayonara. The Cowboys announced Friday that starting left tackle Tyron Smith will miss the rest of the season with a neck injury. This news comes less than a week after it was announced starting right tackle La'el Collins would miss the rest of the year with a hip injury. Using Football Outsiders' offensive line metrics, the Cowboys had the 10th best line in the NFL so far this season, but that's about to crater.

So, I strongly suggest you shop your Cowboys around and see if you can get somebody to pay full price (or better) for them now before their value craters. Because it's going to crater. I'm not telling you to give them away for nothing just for the sake of doing it, because they still carry value, but the longer you hold on, the less you'll be able to get for them in the coming weeks.

OK, let's make some money

All times Eastern, and all odds via William Hill Sportsbook

🔥 The Hot Ticket

Lakers vs. Heat, 9 p.m. | TV: ABC

The Pick: Lakers -7 (-110): His name might be Tyler Herro, but he'll always be a villain in this newsletter. If you don't know what I'm talking about, on Tuesday, in this very newsletter, we took the Lakers -7.5. The Lakers had a nine-point lead in the final seconds when Tyler Herro took a meaningless shot at the buzzer that had no impact on the game, but a significant impact on bettors. He made it. The Lakers won by seven. We didn't cover.

Well, not tonight, Satan! We are back on the Lakers with the same spread because nothing has changed between Game 4 and tonight. Plus, the Lakers are wearing the "Black Mamba" jerseys tonight to honor Kobe Bryant. So, not only are the Lakers playing for a championship, but they're honoring Kobe. They cannot lose. And if you don't think the jerseys matter, well, you're wrong. The Lakers have worn the "Mamba" jerseys four times in these playoffs. They've gone 4-0, winning by an average of 10 points while shooting 52% from the field and 38.9% from three. They've gone 11-4 in their other 15 games, outscoring opponents by an average of 6.3 points per game while shooting 48.2% overall and 34.5% from three. It's gotta be the jerseys! The NBA season ends tonight, and it's not going to end with a backdoor cover.

Key Trend: The Lakers are 7-4-1 ATS in their last 12 games.

💰The Picks

⚾ MLB

Rays vs. Yankees, 7:10 p.m | TV: TBS

The Pick: Over 7.5 (+100) -- Can he do it, ladies and gentlemen? Can your humble narrator pick every single game in an MLB playoff series and get each one of them wrong? We find out tonight in a game that presents a lot of unknowns! We know that Gerrit Cole is starting for the Yankees, but we have no idea how long he'll go, or what to expect. Cole is pitching on three days' rest, which he's never done before. Also... Tampa is starting Tyler Glasnow on only two days' rest! He's expected to last an inning or two at most, with Blake Snell -- on three days' rest -- likely to follow.

Well, Glasnow has never started on anything shorter than four days rest before, but when he has, he's been bad, with a 5.44 ERA over 82 2/3 innings. He's pitched 21 1/3 innings as a reliever on two or three days rest and has an ERA of 8.86 in those appearances. Snell has never appeared as a starter or reliever on short rest like this before, either. So, I think the safest bet to make here is on nobody at the top of their game, and plenty of runs being scored.

Key Trend: The over is 3-1 in the series.

🏈 NFL | Full Week 5 schedule

Panthers at Falcons, 1 p.m | TV: Fox

The Pick: Panthers +1.5 (-110) -- Yeah, there's nothing in the world that could make me want to back the Falcons as a favorite right now. We're talking about a team that is 0-4 on the season with a horrendous defense. A team that's only proven to be good at one thing and that thing happens to be blowing games. We're on the Panthers here because Teddy Bridgewater is 19-5 ATS as a dog (14-2 ATS as a road dog).

Key Trend: The Falcons are 18-33 ATS as favorites under Dan Quinn.

Jaguars at Texans, 1 p.m | TV: CBS

The Pick: Jaguars +5.5 (-110) -- Some might suspect that since the Texans fired Bill O'Brien, things will magically improve. I am not one of them. While not spectacular, Bill O'Brien's gameday coaching is not what put the Texans in this mess. It was the roster he put together (or deconstructed). Nothing I have seen from the Texans in 2020 makes me comfortable with the idea of taking them as nearly a touchdown favorite in this spot. They might get their first win of the season on Sunday, but it won't be a comfortable one.

Key Trend: The road team is 13-4-1 ATS in the last 18 meetings.

Vikings at Seahawks, 8:20 p.m | TV: NBC

The Pick: Seahawks -7 (-110) -- Any chance to fade Kirk Cousins in a prime-time spot is a chance I'm willing to take. Whether you want to attribute Cousins' struggles to the pressure of playing in big spots, or simply the fact you're usually going against a good team in those time slots, I don't care. What matters is that Cousins blows it more often than not. And against Russell Wilson? C'mon, this is easy.

Key Trend: Seattle has covered in five of the last six meetings.

🏈 College Football | Full weekend schedule

Louisville at Georgia Tech, Friday 7 p.m | TV: ESPN

The Pick: Under 65 (-110) -- This is an important game for Louisville, as it entered 2020 with lofty expectations but has lost two straight. Still, I'm not comfortable backing the Cardinals as such a heavy favorite on the road here. Instead, I'll take the under as the Cardinals offense does not move quickly. Also, both of these defenses have been successful at limiting opponents in the red zone, while Georgia Tech's offense struggles in the red zone as well. That will lead to some field goals instead of touchdowns.

Key Trend: Louisville ranks 33rd and Georgia Tech 70th of 74 teams in points per red zone possession.

Duke at Syracuse, Saturday 12:30 p.m | TV: ESPN 3

The Pick: Syracuse +1.5 (-110) --What in the world is going on here? A few weeks ago, in Syracuse's home-opener, it was an underdog to a Georgia Tech team that had beaten Florida State but was pasted by UCF. Now, the Orange were 0-2, but they had played their first two games on the road. This is a team that is much better at home. So I was not surprised when Syracuse beat Georgia Tech, 37-20. Now after a bye week, Syracuse finds itself at home once again, and it's an underdog again -- this time to an 0-4 Duke! What in the world has Duke done this season to justify making it a road favorite against another ACC team? Nothing! That's what

Key Trend: Syracuse is 4-1 ATS in its last 5 games as a home dog against anybody not named Clemson, and has won four of the five outright.

If you want to read the rest of my college football picks for the weekend, including picks for Clemson-Miami and Georgia-Tennessee, make sure to read my weekly column The Six Pack. I went 6-0 last week, not to brag.

💸 The DFS Rundown

Your MVP or Captain

Anthony Davis -- Nothing is changing here. Every time we've played the NBA single-game slate in this series, I've told you to put Davis in this spot, and he's come through every time. Tonight he's going to erase all doubt about whether he deserves to be NBA Finals MVP over LeBron or not. He does. Whether it'll happen, I don't know. Voters are weird.

Value

Alex Caruso -- Caruso is coming off his quietest game of the series from a DFS perspective, so I wouldn't be shocked to see people backing off him tonight. Don't be one of them. He allows you to squeeze A.D., LeBron and Jimmy Butler into your lineup and is more than likely to offer excess value in the process. He might be the guy that takes you from a decent night to a great one.

Full lineup advice

🏀 NBA Finals Game 5 Props