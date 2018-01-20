The Lakers made history with their abysmal free throw shooting in win over Pacers
The Lakers were just 2-14 from the stripe
Even by their standards, this has been quite a strange and drama filled season for the Los Angeles Lakers. Between all of the drama surrounding Lonzo Ball's shooting struggles, LaVar Ball's criticisms of Luke Walton and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope missing games because he couldn't leave the state of California, it's been a weird few months around Staples Center.
And now, you can add another item to the list of weird and wacky stuff to happen to the Lakers this season. During Friday night's matchup with the Indiana Pacers, the Lakers made history. Unfortunately, it was not the good kind of history.
No, the Lakers went down in the record books for the worst free throw shooting performance by a team in a single game in the history of the National Basketball Association. Since 1946 the NBA has been around, and until then, no team had ever shot worse at the free throw line than the Lakers did last night.
Of their 14 free throw attempts, they managed to make just two, which quite honestly seems impossible.
Jordan Clarkson was the only one to make a free throw for the Lakers on the night, going 2 of 3 from the line. Meanwhile, Julius Randle, Tyler Ennis, Larry Nance. Jr. and Brook Lopez all went 0 of 2, and Kyle Kuzma went 0 of 3.
But still, the Lakers were victorious on the night, beating the Pacers 99-86 thanks to the Pacers' equally brutal shooting performance from 3-point land, where they went 2-25.
