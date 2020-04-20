'The Last Dance' documentary: Magic Johnson, other NBA legends react to premiere of Michael Jordan series
The first two episodes drew rave reviews from current and former NBA stars
The sports world was buzzing on Sunday night with anticipation over the start of "The Last Dance," a 10-part documentary series focused on the Chicago Bulls' quest for their sixth NBA title during the 1997-98 season. The first two episodes touched on a variety of topics pertaining to the Bulls dynasty. One of the most polarizing topics was Bulls general manager Jerry Krause and how he constructed -- and then split up -- 1990s Bulls.
Krause's famous quote that "Players and coaches don't win championships, organizations do" was one that ruffled quite a few feathers when he said it. Current and former NBA players who were glued to their televisions on Sunday evening seemed to love every minute of the first two installments of the documentary and many reacted to the Krause portion of "The Last Dance."
Former Los Angeles Clippers small forward Darius Miles pointed out for everyone that the Chicago front office hasn't put a winning team on the court since the days of Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen. The Bulls have been to the playoffs on 11 occasions since they won their last NBA title in 1998, but they only have gotten past the Eastern Conference semifinals once in that span.
Many NBA fans that watched "The Last Dance" may have been too young to really appreciate what the Bulls did during their run as a dynasty. This documentary series allows people to see just how dominant Jordan and this group were. Charlotte Hornets big man Cody Zeller was one of those fans who got to enjoy the history lesson.
The documentary also focused on Pippen's disagreements with Krause when it came to his contract extension talks. Pippen was dealing with a foot injury following the 1996-97 season and could've had surgery at that time. However, he chose to hold off as a ploy to stick it to Bulls management and said "I'm not gonna f--- my summer up."
Well, like many fans, this had Portland Trail Blazers guard C.J. McCollum rolling.
In addition, several players took to social media to share just how much they enjoyed the premiere of "The Last Dance."
