'The Last Dance' documentary: Michael Jordan's connection to young Kobe Bryant among Sunday's takeaways

Well, "The Last Dance," the 10-part documentary chronicling Michael Jordan and the 1997-98 Chicago Bulls, has officially passed "Tiger King" as the most popular documentary of 2020. This thing is huge, as we knew it would be when ESPN and Netflix (for those outside the U.S.) pushed up the release with everyone stuck at home looking for things to watch during the coronavirus pandemic.

The first four episodes have given us some great moments. Jerry Krause has been a villain from Day 1 on this particular depiction of the story, and he takes a few more beatings in Episodes 5 and 6, which also gets into, among other things, Jordan's Nike deal that almost never was, the Dream Team "snub," and his relationship with Kobe Bryant.

Here are our big takeaways from Sunday:

1. From Jordan to Kobe

Episode 5 begins at the 1998 All-Star Game, where Kobe Bryant was making his first appearance and Jordan, it was speculated at the time, was making his last. It's a particularly nostalgic, and in many ways jarring moment given Bryant's recent passing. On the short list of young players to be saddled with the unfair and impossible "next Jordan" tag, Kobe came the closest.

Jordan jokes all the time about how Kobe stole all his moves, which is equally parts true and incredible; imagine being talented enough to paint with enough resemblance to the strokes of Picasso that you might be considered his copycat. But it wasn't just the way Kobe played that reminded us of Jordan, it was the way he thought, the way he approached the game mentally, and that's the part of the equation that "The Last Dance" captures.

Kobe, though he wasn't a true star yet (he wasn't even a starter for the Lakers in his second season), had everyone's attention by 1998, including Jordan, who's seen making a handful of comments about young Kobe in the locker room.

"That little Laker boy's gonna take everybody one on one," Jordan says. "... He don't let the game come to him. He just go out there and take it. He just go out there and take it. 'I'm gonna make this s--- happen. I'm going to make this a one-on-one game.' ... If I was his teammate, I wouldn't pass him the f--ing ball. You want this ball again brother, you better rebound."

It's a rich taste of irony to hear Jordan, of all people, cracking on Kobe's youthful instinct to take matters into his own hands rather than relying on teammates. In earlier episodes of the documentary, Jordan was clear that he initially didn't want Phil Jackson to take over as Chicago's coach in 1989 because was going to "take the ball out of my hands." In his third season, Jordan took 28 shots per game. He called any offense that put the ball in Bill Cartwright's hands in the final five seconds of the shot clock -- or any player's hands besides Jordan really -- "bulls---."

There is nothing wrong with this, by the way. Jordan is the greatest scorer in history, and in those days, playing one-on-one basketball was an easier thing to do before the illegal-defense rules changed. It's just funny to hear Jordan, for lack of a better term, mock Kobe's approach to the game. It's sort of like if Brett Favre were to be in the locker room knocking some young gunslinger quarterback on the other team who makes risky passes.

2. Mama knows best

One of the great "what if" scenarios in sports and business history is presented early in Episode 5, with Jordan admitting that he wanted to sign with Adidas instead of Nike, which is described by Jordan's agent, David Falk, as an "upstart" company in 1984. Back then, Converse was the big dog. They had Magic Johnson, Larry Bird and Julius Erving, and Jordan recalls the Converse people telling him they couldn't envision him being bigger than any of those guys, and Adidas wasn't prepared to give Jordan his own shoe.

Oops.

Still, Falk says he "couldn't even get [Jordan] to get on the damn plane" to go visit with Nike. His mind was made up. So Falk called Jordan's mom, Deloris, who talked some sense into her son.

"My mother said, 'you're going to go listen. You may not like it, but you're going to go listen,'" Jordan recalls. She made me get on that plane and go listen."

Nike proceeded to make an offer Jordan couldn't refuse, giving Jordan in the neighborhood of $250,000 -- more than double what any other established star player was getting from his shoe deal -- as well as his own signature shoe, the "Air Jordan," which was seen as a huge reach at the time for a rookie who hadn't proved anything.

"Nike's expectation when we signed the deal was that at the end of Year 4, they hoped to sell $3 million worth of Air Jordans," Falk said. "In Year 1, we sold $126 million."

For the record, Nike's Jordan Brand generated $3.14 billion over a 12-month period ending in May 2019. That's one year, people, and just off that Jordan's cut was estimated at $130 million, per Forbes. Again, that's one year. That's how Jordan, who made less than $90 million in salary over his NBA career, is now worth over $2 billion. It was indeed the shoes, Money.

And it wouldn't have happened without his mom.

3. Jordan haunts Blazers with familiar theme

When the Trail Blazers passed on drafting Michael Jordan in 1984, part of the rationale was that they already had Clyde Drexler, who played the same position as Jordan. But he wasn't the same player as Jordan, who wanted to make that fact crystal clear when Chicago and Portland met in the 1992 Finals.

"Clyde was a threat. I'm not saying he wasn't a threat," Jordan says in the doc. "But me being compared to him, I took offense to that. ... Based on the way I was playing at that time, it wasn't even close. So I attacked him every night."

Game 1 was the famous "shrug game" in which Jordan, a career 32 percent 3-point shooter, canned six triples en route to 35 first-half points, but what most people outside of Portland probably don't remember is that the Blazers, despite that Game 1 onslaught, had that series tied 2-2. It rings a familiar bell in Jordan's career.

Many of the series Chicago won over the years were much tighter affairs than Bulls and Jordan nostalgia suggests. In 1992 alone, the Bulls were tied 2-2 against the Knicks in the Eastern Conference quarterfinals; same thing against the Cavaliers in the conference finals. This is where Jordan separated from his competition. When it was all on the line.

In Game 5 against the Knicks, Jordan scored 37 points to Patrick Ewing's 14. In Game 5 against the Cavs, he scored 37 again. In the 1993 conference finals, the Knicks had the Bulls down 2-0, then 2-1. Jordan scored 54 in Game 4, and the Bulls won in six. This pattern continued to play out throughout Jordan's career.

In the 1997 Finals, the Bulls were tied with the Jazz 2-2 when Jordan, in the famous "flu game" in which he looked like he was going to pass out at any moment, went for 38 points, seven rebounds, five assists, three steals and one block, and he hit the go-ahead 3-pointer with less than a minute to play.

In the 1998 Finals, the Bulls lost Game 1 to the Jazz, who would've taken control of the series with a win in Game 2. Instead, Jordan score 37 points to Karl Malone's 16. Still, the Bulls were less than six seconds away from having to play Game 7 that year on Utah's home court before Jordan hit the famous hanging-follow-through game-winner to seal the sixth championship. One round before that, it was the Pacers who had the Bulls tied 2-2 when Jordan went for 29 in Game 5 to Reggie Miller's 14, and the Bulls went on to win in seven.

In the 1993 Finals, Jordan again rescued Chicago from what was a much closer call than a lot of people probably remember. The Suns -- who eventually got within a last-second John Paxson 3-pointer of forcing a Game 7 -- were down 2-1 in the series when they got a monster Game 4 out of Charles Barkley, who went for 32 points, 12 rebounds and 10 assists. If Phoenix wins that game, the series is 2-2 and who knows what happens. But Jordan didn't let it get that far. He went for 55. When it came down to it, Chicago's star was just better than any other team's star.

That included the Blazers and Drexler, who had 16 points against Jordan's 39 in Game 1. When the series was tied 2-2 and Portland had a shot to take a pivotal Game 5, Drexler played well. Had 30 points and 10 boards. But Jordan had 46. The Bulls won the game and shortly thereafter the series.

And so it went. Jordan's Bulls, for the most part, did not cruise to titles. It's just that every time some team was hanging around and eventually found itself with a chance to back Chicago against the ropes, Jordan decided it was time to stop dancing around and land a haymaker. And it was over.

4. Jordan denies keeping Isiah off Dream Team

Since this documentary came out, two of the top talking points have been Jordan's hate for Jerry Krause and Isiah Thomas. The 1992 Dream Team illustrated both. First, Jordan was unequivocal that he didn't personally keep Isiah off that Olympic team, and that furthermore he believes Isiah to be one of the two best point guards ever.

The shady part that Jordan recalls is that when he was approached about playing on the Olympic team, he asked who else was going to play. Rod Thorn, the GM who drafted Jordan in Chicago and who was part of the committee putting the 1992 Olympic roster together, cut Jordan off and said the guy he was insinuating, presumably Isiah Thomas, was not going to be on the team.

"I respect Isiah Thomas' talent. To me, the best point guard of all time is Magic Johnson, and right behind him is Isiah Thomas," Jordan said. "No matter how much I hate him, I respect his game. It was insinuated I was asking about him, but I never threw his name in there."

Take that for whatever it's worth to you. Whether Jordan said the words or not, it was clearly understood that he didn't want to play with Isiah Thomas and the selection committee certainly wasn't going to do anything to dissuade Jordan from playing. It's been said that the true definition of power is not having to use it, and to me, this applies here. Jordan didn't have to say a word. Yes, there were other players who had beefs with Isiah, but Jordan was King. And his power was virtually limitless.

5. Jerry Krause takes another beating

In the above section, I mentioned two of Jordan's main rivalries were a part of the Dream Team story. The first was Isiah Thomas, and the second was Jerry Krause, who has been a constant villain in this particular depiction of the Bulls' story. What did Krause have to do with the 1992 Olympics? Well, ask Toni Kukoc. As the story goes, Krause loved Kukoc, who was starring for the Croatian team in 1992 and whom the Bulls drafted in the second round in 1990.

Kukoc didn't initially come to Chicago when he was drafted because he wasn't ready to leave his home country, which was in the midst of a terrible civil war. But the Bulls players knew about him. Specifically Scottie Pippen, who saw Krause trying to woo Kukoc from Europe for reportedly tens of millions of dollars when he wouldn't renegotiate Pippen's contract after multiple championships; by 1994, Kukoc had a new contract with Chicago for six years, $24 million, and annually he was out-earning Pippen and was right on par with Jordan when he first came back from playing baseball.

"Jerry was fawning over Toni so much while our team here was winning championships, and it rubbed a lot of the players the wrong way," former Bulls assistant GM Jim Stack recalls. "Krause was willing to put someone before his actual kids, who had given him everything that we could give him," Jordan said.

So Pippen and Jordan set out to make a point, not because they disliked Kukoc, whom they didn't even know, but because they hated Krause, and they wanted to prove that his little pet project was, frankly, a joke. Kukoc -- who, to be fair, redeemed himself in the Gold Medal Game and eventually became a really solid player for the Bulls -- got absolutely baptized in that first group-play matchup against the Americans. Jordan and Pippen harassed him all over the court, all game long, no let up.

"I didn't play a good game," Kukoc said. "I got surprised by how strict they played defense. I didn't expect somebody to be next to me literally the whole game."

Pippen and Jordan, the latter of whom reportedly instructed his Olympic teammates before the game to leave the Kukoc defensive assignment to the Bulls' duo -- held Kukoc to four points while forcing him into seven turnovers. And to think, it wasn't even about Kukoc. He found himself in the middle of an internal beef he knew nothing about.

"Jerry paved the way for a lot of hell for Toni Kukoc," Pippen said. "Not only was it just me and Michael, but every guy on that Olympic team looked at that kid and felt like he may not even think about coming to the NBA after he played against us. It wasn't anything personal about Toni. But we were going to do everything we could to make Jerry look bad."