'The Last Dance': Isaiah Thomas is tired of fans tweeting at him about Isiah Thomas and Michael Jordan
The free agent guard is being confused with the Detroit Pistons legend
The latest episodes of ESPN's "The Last Dance" focus on the tension between Michael Jordan and Detroit Pistons legend Isiah Thomas. Following the conclusion of the 1991 Eastern Conference Finals -- when Chicago finally beat Detroit -- Thomas infamously walked off the floor without shaking hands with Jordan and the rest of the Bulls.
As evidenced in one of Sunday's episodes of "The Last Dance," Jordan still isn't buying Thomas' excuses for his actions in 1991. Due to MJ response, Thomas was receiving plenty of backlash on social media.
The only problem is that fans were tweeting negative thoughts towards the wrong Isiah Thomas. Fans tweeted at free agent guard Isaiah Thomas, who most recently played for the Washington Wizards earlier this season.
Isaiah Thomas clearly has had enough of the hatred being directed at him inside of the former Pistons guard. Ironically, Isaiah Thomas was named after Isiah Thomas, due to his father losing a bet with a Pistons fan during the 1989 NBA Finals. Isaiah's father, James Thomas, was a die hard Los Angeles Lakers fan and was forced to name his son "Isaiah" after the Pistons swept the Lakers.
The spelling of the two names is just one letter different, but fans are making the mistake of confusing the two. The only problem is that Isiah Thomas retired when Isaiah Thomas was just five years old.
Younger generations are most likely more familiar with Isaiah Thomas than the Hall of Fame guard. After all, Thomas was a star scorer for the Boston Celtics before he was shipped to the Cleveland Cavaliers in the deal that brought Kyrie Irving to Boston.
Still, Isaiah Thomas isn't having any more of the confusion.
