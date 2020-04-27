'The Last Dance' Michael Jordan documentary: Drama within Bulls locker room highlighted in upcoming episodes
The Bulls were a dominant team on the court, but things were not so perfect behind closed doors
Through the first four episodes, "The Last Dance" has lived up to the hype. The 10-part documentary, which chronicles Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls during the 1997-98 season and their quest for a sixth NBA title, has already provided us with several interesting anecdotes and a plethora of memorable moments in the form of behind-the-scenes-footage.
Though the series has touched on some of the internal drama that developed within the Bulls locker room, it has yet to dive head first into that topic. However, that will change in the upcoming fifth and sixth episodes, set to air Sunday, May 3. Those episodes will indeed focus on the drama that developed in Chicago over the years, including the rift between general manager Jerry Krause and head coach Phil Jackson, along with players -- Horace Grant in particular -- leaking inside information to media members.
It's internal drama, especially the rift between Krause and Jackson that led to the Bulls breaking up in 1998, and it will be especially interesting to get a first-hand opportunity to see some of the situations that led to the cracks in the foundation of the franchise. On the court the Bulls were close to a perfect team, but they were far from that behind closed doors.
Late Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant, who largely modeled his game and career after Jordan, will also appear in the coming episodes. Bryant battled against Jordan early in his career, and he viewed M.J. as an inspiration and a mentor.
With the NBA season suspended indefinitely due to the global outbreak of the coronavirus, and thus no actual games to watch, "The Last Dance" has helped to quench the sports world's thirst for entertainment, and that should continue for a few more weeks.
