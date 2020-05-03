'The Last Dance' Michael Jordan documentary: How to watch 10-part series, TV channels, live stream, dates
One of the most highly anticipated NBA docuseries continues over the next few Sunday nights
Without actual NBA games to watch, basketball fans needed some entertainment. Thankfully, the highly anticipated documentary about Michael Jordan and his Chicago Bulls, "The Last Dance", has fit the bill. The first four installments of the documentary are in the books, and they served as a perfect introduction into Jordan's basketball world. The series focuses on the 1997-98 season for Chicago -- Jordan's last year with the Bulls. The first few episodes largely went backward and established Jordan's background as a player while setting the stage for the eventual breakup of the Bulls. They also shed some light on Jordan's head coach, Phil Jackson, and key teammates Scottie Pippen and Dennis Rodman,
There was already a massive fervor generating for the documentary 20 years in the making, but with the entire nation quarantined, the anticipation swelled considerably -- so much that ESPN chose to air the documentary early, moving up significantly from its originally scheduled June air date.
The documentary, as promised, is delivering never-before-seen footage and anecdotes from Jordan's former coaches, teammates and friends, along with unprecedented access to No. 23 himself, who is notoriously tight-lipped when it comes to media. Jordan has already said he's worried that the documentary will make him look like a "horrible guy," so you know there are going to be some juicy details and interactions with teammates. We already know he once punched Steve Kerr in the face during practice, so there might be even wilder stories in the doc.
The 10-part series will be shown with two back-to-back hour-long episodes every Sunday over the course of five weeks, and will be a shared experience for NBA fans eager for basketball after video game and HORSE tournaments have fallen a bit short. Here's how to watch "The Last Dance" on TV (both censored and uncensored) and how to live stream each episode.
'The Last Dance' Schedule
- Sunday, April 19 -- Episodes 1 and 2 (Key highlights)
- Sunday, April 26 -- Episodes 3 and 4 (Key highlights)
- Sunday, May 3, 9 p.m. ET -- Episodes 5 and 6
- Sunday, May 10, 9 p.m. ET -- Episodes 7 and 8
- Sunday, May 17, 9 p.m. ET -- Episodes 9 and 10
*Encore showings of the previous week's episodes will air at 7 p.m. ET on Sunday. You can watched the recently-aired episodes on-demand on the ESPN app, and on Netflix for viewers outside of the United States.
TV and Live Stream
- TV: ESPN (censored version will air simultaneously on ESPN2)
- Live stream (U.S.): WatchESPN, ESPN app
- Live stream (International): Netflix (episodes made available five hours after broadcast time)
Uncensored version
The documentary that runs on ESPN will feature "strong adult language," while an alternate, edited version of each episode will run simultaneously on ESPN2. Here is ESPN's statement on the matter:
"To maintain the authenticity of interviews and footage throughout the upcoming documentary series "The Last Dance," ESPN will air two versions of the highly anticipated 10-part project about Michael Jordan and the 1990s Chicago Bulls. A version containing strong adult language will air on ESPN (TV-MA) while an alternate option edited for that language will air simultaneously on ESPN2 (TV-14-L)."
You can find full coverage of "The Last Dance" on CBS Sports.
