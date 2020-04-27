'The Last Dance' songs: Playlist for Michael Jordan documentary released on Spotify

ESPN's documentary series "The Last Dance," highlighting Michael Jordan's career, has become the weekly program all sports fans are talking about. The 30 for 30 gives a behind-the-scenes look at what occurred during his final title run with the Bulls through untold stories, interviews and raw footage.

Fans are loving reliving old games and learning more about what really went down. They are also loving the soundtrack to the episodes, which has enhanced every episodes.

Starting from the first two episodes, viewers picked up on the excellent selection of music the documentary paired with the footage. The throwback tracks and classics intensified the highlights and elevated the documentary.

Those wanting a collection of these perfectly picked songs are in luck. An official playlist for "The Last Dance" was created on Spotify for people to replay the music they heard while watching. Estee Portnoy, Michael Jordan's manager and spokeswoman tweeted out a link to the soundtrack.

The playlist starts out with the "Chicago Bulls Theme Song" by The Alan Parsons Project, "Reunited" by Wu Tang Clan and "Been Around the World" by Diddy, The Notorious B.I.G. and Mase. It features songs from Prince to Pusha T to Beastie Boys to Drake.

The playlist will bring you back to the old days and pump you up, all while staying fresh, with the addition of some newer songs.

Music is such a major part to any televised event, and just through four episodes it's apparent that the music in "The Last Dance" is a home run, or should I say, slam dunk.