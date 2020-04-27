The Last Dance: Twitter lights up during episodes 3 and 4 of the Michael Jordan and Bulls documentary

For the third and fourth episodes of the Michael Jordan docuseries on ESPN, The Last Dance, two of the main topics that were explored were Dennis Rodman and Phil Jackson's supposed gift to basketball, the triangle offense. But just like the first two episodes, they weren't the sole focus of their respective episode. Rodman's episode doubled as a rehash of the Bad Boys 30 for 30 -- with some of the Rodman 30 for 30 sprinkled in -- while Jackson's included the Bulls' first trip to the NBA Finals in 1991.

The mild beauty of the sports world being at a complete standstill is that anyone truly craving sports content at this very moment is likely watching this series every Sunday and sharing their thoughts in real-time to the world on Twitter. While you won't get the full story, following the timeline could give you a decent sense of what exactly is happening in the series at any given moment.

Here are some of the best tweets from Sunday's airing of The Last Dance. We begin, of course, with Dennis Rodman.

lol Jordan saying Rodman left him alone on the court THERE WERE FOUR OTHER PEOPLE OUT THERE WITH HIM — BUM CHILLUPS (@edsbs) April 27, 2020

dennis rodman talking about rebounding is good — Natalie Weiner (@natalieweiner) April 27, 2020

The episode then veered into a segment about the Doug Collins-era Bulls from 1986 to 1989.

Re: Doug Collins's claim that the '86-'87 Knicks were "loaded" pic.twitter.com/OUaE0hVO9F — Robert Silverman (@BobSaietta) April 27, 2020

Doug Collins more proud of MJ than anyone in Jordan’s family. — Paolo Uggetti (@PaoloUggetti) April 27, 2020

Naturally, that segued into arguably Jordan's first iconic postseason moment, his game-winning shot against the Cavaliers to clinch win their 1989 first round series. The most notable part about this segment is how Ron Harper still seems upset that Craig Ehlo was tasked with guarding Jordan on that play instead of himself.

Ron Harper was savage for this 😂 pic.twitter.com/6nUz4Qi9tx — Jonathan Peterlin (@JPeterlin) April 27, 2020

Ron Harper watching MJ smoke Craig Ehlo pic.twitter.com/tiJ5eLGgmx — The Big Chillin (@Kofie) April 27, 2020

Jordan was being guarded by uncle Joey pic.twitter.com/hlklbQ0tHj — alex medina (@mrmedina) April 27, 2020

We have all been Ron Harper....lol — Louis Riddick (@LRiddickESPN) April 27, 2020

I feel like Ron Harper’s soundbite is about to go eternal — Candace Buckner (@CandaceDBuckner) April 27, 2020

There was then a brief moment where the cameras showed Jordan's security team with a particularly interesting name.

Ay dog..... we gotta fight if you call my occupation a Jock Sniffer — Ahmed/Ramadan, I'm ready for you. (@big_business_) April 27, 2020

Returning to Rodman, the end of episode three involved the forward asking Jackson and Jordan for a vacation. The Bulls coach allowed him to go to Vegas for 48 hours.

in '05, ron artest told the pacers he needed a vacation. was the craziest thing i'd ever heard. i'd forgotten rodman actually got the bulls to let him go on vacation. #thelastdance — bomani (@bomani_jones) April 27, 2020

Dennis Rodman is who Draymond Green thinks he is. — Carole Baskin is a murderer!! (@moniemeetsworld) April 27, 2020

Poor Doug Collins was on the butt of an incredible opening line to a news story about his firing.

“If you’re getting ready for work right now you’re probably not Doug Collins” 💀💀💀 — Madelyn Burke (@MadelynBurke) April 27, 2020

The Rodman-focused episode even made former Bulls forward Charles Oakley nostalgic about time he spent with The Worm and Michael Jordan...well, a Michael Jordan who's middle name isn't Jeffrey.

#TheLastDance makin me nostalgic.

One of the best rebounders around! pic.twitter.com/HKqh0B19Lp — Charles Oakley (@CharlesOakley34) April 27, 2020

Say what you want Dennis Rodman invented load management 😂😂😂😂😂 — Donovan Mitchell (@spidadmitchell) April 27, 2020

Speaking of the Bad Boys, the anger that Jordan held towards them for not shaking the Bulls' hands after their playoff series was quite palpable.

Old men still feeling some kind of way about handshakes 22 years later...



who says males aren’t petty? — Candace Buckner (@CandaceDBuckner) April 27, 2020

This hatred is still so palpable. Would watch a seven-game series between these old ass dudes right now — Pete Blackburn (@PeteBlackburn) April 27, 2020

I understand Isiah is a big part of the MJ story. But I’m surprised MJ didn’t keep him off the doc like he kept him off the Dream Team. — LaJethro Jenkins (@LaJethroJenkins) April 27, 2020

And now, a list of places people were when they saw Jordan's layup where he switched hands in mid-air during the 1991 NBA Finals.

i remember watching that left-hand layup with my brother and dad and the room going totally silent. i couldn't believe that was possible. #thelastdance — bomani (@bomani_jones) April 27, 2020

The hand-switch layup was the first MJ highlight I remember watching as a kid. — Paolo Uggetti (@PaoloUggetti) April 27, 2020

I watched that Jordan move on a 13" TV in Juarez.



Back room of grandma's house. — R Andrade Franco (@R_AndradeFranco) April 27, 2020

Finally, Jordan bullying Scott Burrell.

Mike did Scotty Burrell dirty pic.twitter.com/zbtPZqa1ya — CJ Fogler (@cjzero) April 27, 2020

"If he's committed to one girl, he's a lie."

Jordan put D'Angelo Russell to shame — Zito (@_Zeets) April 27, 2020

Scotty Burrell having a tough time in his living room this week. https://t.co/Fe51XLrD2i — Kevin Clark (@bykevinclark) April 27, 2020

Imagining Scott Burrell setting in to watch this documentary with his lady friend tonight and just having an absolute panic attack — Kyle Neubeck (@KyleNeubeck) April 27, 2020

If it seems like I'm jumping around a lot in the timeline of Jordan's career, sorry to tell you that that's just how this series is structured.