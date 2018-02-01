The NBA All-Injured Team: Wall, Cousins headline sad roster of sidelined All-Stars

There's just been too many injuries this NBA season. Yes, players go down every season, but the bug has the league by storm the last couple weeks. DeMarcus Cousins, Kevin Love and John Wall have each gone down with long-term injuries right before the All-Star Game, leaving the league to scramble for replacements.

Injuries are always devastating to players, teams, fans and the league as a whole. Yet it's even worse for those who were selected to play in this season's All-Star Game. In fact, an entire NBA roster could have been formed based on the sheer number of players sidelined so far this season.

Below is a lineup comprised of players all currently injured that would wreak havoc on the league. It illustrates just how many great players are grounded in the NBA.

Starters

Injury: Sore left knee

Initial Prognosis: Out 6-8 weeks (surgery)

Wall hasn't been himself all season long. There have been flashes of the superstar point guard everybody knows he's capable of being, but having arthroscopic knee surgery was necessary if he's going to play like that as a consistent level.

Injury: Bone intrusion in left heel

Initial Prognosis: Out for season (surgery)

The Grizzlies' great start came to a screeching halt after Mike Conley started sitting out due to a heel injury. There was hope he would come back, but the Grizzlies star ended up undergoing surgery to repair a bone intrusion in his left heel that ended his season after playing just 12 games.

Injury: Right quadriceps tendinopathy

Initial prognosis: Out indefinitely (rehab)

Everything that can go wrong has gone wrong for Kawhi Leonard this season. First a quad injury sidelined him, then he had a partial tear in his shoulder, only to have the quad injury from earlier reemerge and keep him sidelined indefinitely. A total disaster.

Injury: Broken left ankle

Initial prognosis: Out for season (surgery)

It was a tragic opening to the season when Gordon Hayward broke his ankle during his first game as a Celtic. This was supposed to be the start of a new era on a new team. That's now been pushed back to next season.

Injury: Ruptured Achilles

Initial prognosis: Out for season (surgery)

The DeMarcus Cousins injury was brutal. He was having a historically great season and it looked like he was well on his way to his first career playoff appearance. One rebound attempt later and he's out for the season in a contract year. That's just not fair.

Backups

Injury: Ankle sprain

Initial Prognosis: Out at least six weeks (rest)

Reggie Jackson had a serious ankle sprain that has held him out since Dec. 28. As a result, the Pistons have tailspinned without their starting point guard, going 4-12 during his absence.

Injury: Torn meniscus

Initial Prognosis: Out for season (surgery)

Patrick Beverley was expected to play a large role in his first season with the Clippers, but his campaign was cut short due to a meniscus tear followed by season-ending knee surgery. It's a disappointing end to what was expected to be a great year for the vet.

Injury: Ruptured patella tendon

Initial prognosis: Out for season (surgery)

Jeremy Lin went down for the season in the opener, which was an awful sight and a major hit to the Nets' season. Lin has been slowly making his way back from his knee injury and there's hope he'll come back just as strong next season.

Injury: Ruptured patella tendon

Initial prognosis: Out for season (surgery)

Andre Roberson could not have been hurt at a worse time for the Thunder, who were rolling along as the NBA's hottest team. He was also leading their elite defense along the way, but a knee injury suffered in late January will unfortunately sideline him for the rest of the season.





Injury: Right heel



Initial prognosis: Out at least two weeks (rehab)

Before dealing with right retrocalcaneal bursitis in his right heel, Rudy Gay was making himself a serious contender for Sixth Man of The Year due to how much he was helping the Spurs. However, the heel has kept him out far longer than anticipated. The hope is he can return after the All-Star break.

Injury: Torn ligament in left wrist

Initial prognosis: Out at least three months (surgery)

A torn ligament in the wrist of Paul Millsap has sidetracked a pretty promising Nuggets season. Denver has done what it can to keep itself in the playoff race, but it hasn't been easy without Millsap. The Nuggets should be getting him back soon, and just in time for a playoff push.

Injury: Broken left hand

Initial prognosis: Out 6-8 weeks (rest; surgery?)

Kevin Love and the Cavaliers have had their fair share of drama this season. To Love's credit he's fought through it and had himself a pretty solid season. He even managed to make the All-Star Game. Sadly, though, he won't play in the game as he's expected to be out somewhere close to two months due to a broken hand.