The NBA family mourns the loss of Erin Popovich, wife of Spurs coach Gregg Popovich

Popovich's wife died Wednesday

The San Antonio Spurs announced that coach Gregg Popovich's wife, Erin, died Wednesday. Following the news, the NBA world was quick to share their condolences with Popovich, a revered member of the NBA family. 

"That's such a tragedy. My best wishes go out to Pop and his family," LeBron James said after finding out the news following the Cavaliers' Game 2 win over the Pacers

The Inside the NBA crew also shared their thoughts. 

So too did current and former players, who took to Twitter to offer their condolences to Popovich and his family.

Even a former president offered condolences:

It is still not clear whether Popovich will coach the remainder of the Spurs' first-round series with the Warriors. Right now, however, it is hard to focus on the basketball aspect of this tragedy. 

