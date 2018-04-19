The NBA family mourns the loss of Erin Popovich, wife of Spurs coach Gregg Popovich

The San Antonio Spurs announced that coach Gregg Popovich's wife, Erin, died Wednesday. Following the news, the NBA world was quick to share their condolences with Popovich, a revered member of the NBA family.

"That's such a tragedy. My best wishes go out to Pop and his family," LeBron James said after finding out the news following the Cavaliers' Game 2 win over the Pacers.

The Inside the NBA crew also shared their thoughts.

"There's nothing you can really say. It's a tough situation."



The TNT crew mourns the loss of Erin Popovich, the wife of Spurs head coach, Gregg Popovich. pic.twitter.com/zg1Y6pQFS3 — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) April 19, 2018

So too did current and former players, who took to Twitter to offer their condolences to Popovich and his family.

I was shocked and saddened to hear on @NBAonTNT of the passing of #ErinPopovich wife of @spurs head coach Gregg Popovich, died today. They were married four decades. My heart goes out to him & his family. @NBA — TheBillRussell (@RealBillRussell) April 19, 2018

Ughhh. RIP Erin Popovich. Condolences to Pop and his family...40 years of marriage. It’s bigger than basketball. The NBA family mourning this loss — Jeremy Lin (@JLin7) April 19, 2018

Life is short, enjoy your loved ones and don’t loose your time hating each other. Prayers and thoughts to Pop and his family — Nicolas Batum (@nicolas88batum) April 19, 2018

Tyronn Lue expressed his condolences to Gregg Popovich and his family following the passing of Gregg’s wife, Erin. #Cavs pic.twitter.com/IYnYJvIjQZ — clevelanddotcom Cavs (@PDcavsinsider) April 19, 2018

Even a former president offered condolences:

Coach Popovich - I join the NBA family and countless fans across the country who are thinking of you, Jill, and Micky tonight as you mourn the loss of your Erin. — Bill Clinton (@BillClinton) April 19, 2018

It is still not clear whether Popovich will coach the remainder of the Spurs' first-round series with the Warriors. Right now, however, it is hard to focus on the basketball aspect of this tragedy.