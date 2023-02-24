It looks as though former Utah Jazz coach Quin Snyder will be back on an NBA bench soon. The Atlanta Hawks fired Nate McMillan Tuesday, and now reports have surfaced saying it's only a matter of time before Snyder is named his replacement.

It's a move that would make sense for both parties. Snyder routinely had the Utah Jazz punching above their weight in his eight seasons with the team, and Atlanta has failed to live up to expectations after making a big trade to pair DeJounte Murray with Trae Young over the offseason.

Our Sam Quinn broke down what this means for Snyder and Atlanta going forward. After you've finished reading that, kick off your weekend with these other stories of the day.

To our picks for the weekend!

Heat at Bucks, 7:30 p.m. | TV: ESPN

Key Trend : The under is 4-1 in Milwaukee's last five

: The under is 4-1 in Milwaukee's last five The Pick: Under 219 (-110)

Gambling Gods, give me the strength I need to bet the NBA effectively over these final weeks of the regular season and into the playoffs. Football is gone, and the Friday night college slate ain't great, so here we are. I am turning to the professionals for guidance.

OK, so here's the thing. Giannis Antetokounmpo is not expected to play tonight, but the Miami Heat wouldn't be the Miami Heat without a billion injuries of their own, so there's no sure way to know who will win this game. I lean toward the Bucks, and honestly, with the line where it sits as I write this (Bucks -1), I strongly considered taking Milwaukee. However, in the end, I decided there's more value on the total.

Giannis is Giannis, and he's essential to everything the Bucks do, but while he's a stellar defensive presence, his greater impact can be felt on the offensive end, where nobody can stop him. While weakened, Milwaukee's defense is still strong without Giannis, and the Bucks will lean a little more on it tonight against the Heat.

As for Miami, this is not an overly special Heat team. They remain solid defensively (5th in net efficiency) but are mostly a lost cause on the offensive end (26th). Their best chance in this one will be to muck it up as much as possible, so I expect they'll do that.

Here's what SportsLine is saying about the game: Well, it looks like the Projection Model and I are going to have to take this outside and settle it in the street.

🏀 NBA

Nets at Bulls, 8 p.m | TV: NBA League Pass

Latest Odds: Chicago Bulls -2 Bet Now

The Pick: Bulls -2 (-110) -- Listen, I'm not an idiot. Well, not a complete idiot. More like 45% idiot. Tops. Anyway, the point I'm trying to make is I do not believe the Bulls adding Patrick Beverley changes anything about the team, no matter how badly the Bulls are hoping it does. They did not need another small guard who can't shoot but defends well. Still, I think Beverley's energy will be helpful for a team that seems to lack somebody confident enough to call them on their crap.

I also expect that, following the All-Star Break, the Bulls will be somewhat rejuvenated as they kick off the second half at home against a Brooklyn team that's faded for all the obvious reasons. Since trading Kevin Durant to Phoenix, the Nets rank 19th in the league with a net efficiency of -0.7. That's been much better than the Bulls, but Chicago has shot only 26.6% (51-for-192) from three over its last seven games. Even for a team that isn't a great three-point shooting team, it's unrealistic to expect them to continue shooting so poorly.

🏀 College Basketball

Wyoming at Colorado State, 9 p.m | TV: FS1

Latest Odds: Over 137 Bet Now

The Pick: Over 137 (-110) -- Want to watch the two teams at the bottom of the Mountain West with me tonight? Of course you do! Listen, neither one of these teams has covered itself in glory this season, but they do have something in common, leading me to believe the total is too low.

Both are better on offense than defense. Wyoming ranks 132nd in offensive efficiency, which isn't great, but it's much better than where it ranks defensively (210th). Meanwhile, Colorado State is legitimately good on offense. Not only does it rank 56th nationally in offensive efficiency, but in conference play, it leads the Mountain West in eFG%. The Rams' problem is they don't defend. We're looking at the ninth and 10th place defenses in conference play this season (only Air Force is worse). I'm not saying this will be a race to 80 or anything, but there should be enough scoring in this one to make it interesting.

⚽ Soccer

Real Madrid vs. Atlético Madrid, Saturday, 12:30 p.m | TV: ESPN+

The Pick: Over 2.5 (-105) -- Real Madrid pulled off a stunning comeback against Liverpool in the Champions League earlier this week. It fell behind 2-0 and not only dug itself out of the hole but proceeded to bury Liverpool in an even deeper one, winning 5-2. It was a stunning performance, but one that came with a cost. Both David Alaba and Rodrygo were hurt in the match and won't be available this weekend. I took the over in the match against Liverpool partially because Real Madrid has played so many matches over the last two months while traveling all over that it has to be wearing down. Now it's missing two more players, including a key defender.

That makes the over attractive again this weekend, even if Atlético Madrid is not the team we often associate with high-scoring affairs. Atléti comes in with more rest, but when these teams met in the Copa del Rey a month ago, Real Madrid won 3-1 and didn't seem to have much trouble breaking down Atléti's defense. I don't think Real struggles this weekend, either, but there's a higher likelihood Atléti scores multiple goals too.

Bayern Munich vs. Union Berlin, Sunday, 11:30 a.m | TV: ESPN+

The Pick: Bayern Munich Over 2.5 (+120) -- Bayern Munich has won Germany's Bundesliga 10 straight times and enters the weekend once again in first place. What's different this year is that Bayern hasn't run away with the league. Not yet, anyway. In fact, Bayern's currently tied with Borussia Dortmund and the Union Berlin team it's facing this weekend atop the league and is only in first due to its superior goal differential. Many Bundesliga fans hope this is the year there's finally a legitimate title race. Sadly, I don't see it, and after this match, I expect it'll be far less likely.

Union Berlin is not your typical German club. While the league is the highest-scoring of Europe's top leagues, Union takes a much more pragmatic approach, and it's hard to blame it, seeing as how effective it's been. The problem is, I don't believe it's effective enough against teams of Bayern's caliber. Union hasn't been as strong defensively away from home as it is, and Bayern's averaging 3.1 goals per match at home in the league.

