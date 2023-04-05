Good morning to everyone but especially to...

CAITLIN CLARK AND ANGEL REESE... AND THIS ISSUE (HOPEFULLY) BEING OVER

The Caitlin Clark-vs.-Angel Reese thing -- which never should have been a thing in the first place -- is over. Clark said so herself.

If you somehow missed it, Reese waved her hand in front of her face in the "you can't see me" motion as the clock ran out on LSU's title win. Clark had used the same taunt earlier in the tournament.

However, unlike Clark, Reese was widely lambasted on social media for it, and she defended her actions.

In the immediate aftermath, Clark said she had "no idea" it even happened.

On Tuesday, Clark spoke out and said "I don't think Angel should be criticized at all," and later added

This should be the end of the discussion. If Clark -- who was the target of the taunt -- says it's not an issue, it's not an issue, and she's 100% right. Trash talk is part of the sport. In fact, it's a great part of the sport.

I saw a lot of people talking/tweeting about how Reese's "classless" actions showed she wasn't a role model. But here's the thing: Athletes are not responsible for being perfect and pleasing everyone. I watch them for what they bring to the game, which is only improved by fiery competitiveness and, yes, a little bit of trash talk. Reese's willingness to dish it out and Clark's ability to take it in stride make the game better.

It never should have been an issue. Let's move on.

Honorable mentions

And not such a good morning for...

MAC JONES AND THE NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS

The quarterback carousel never stops. Sometimes, riders hop on out of nowhere.

Just ask Mac Jones and the Patriots. New England is reportedly shopping their 2021 first-round pick, the latest development in his topsy-turvy time in the NFL. At owners meetings last week, Bill Belichick suggested there will be a quarterback competition between Jones and Bailey Zappe.

Belichick is reportedly still upset at Jones for seeking advice from those outside the organization

This is all despite owner Robert Kraft 's repeated praise of Jones.

's repeated praise of Jones. After throwing for 22 touchdowns and 13 interceptions and making the playoffs as a rookie, Jones threw just 14 touchdowns to 11 interceptions last season. The Patriots went 8-9 and were 26th in total offense.

Last season was a disaster for the Pats offensively both on and off the field, and there was plenty of blame to go around between Jones, his coaches and his supporting cast, which the Patriots are trying to upgrade. Another major issue? Jones falling off like this continues a concerning trend of missing on draft picks.

Here are the offensive players the Patriots have taken in the first three rounds of the last five drafts:

2022: OL Cole Strange , WR Tyquan Thornton

, WR 2021: QB Mac Jones

2020: TE Devin Asiasi , TE Dalton Keene

, TE 2019: WR N'Keal Harry , RB Damien Harris

, RB 2018: T Isaiah Wynn, RB Sony Michel

None of those picks from 2018-20 are still on the Patriots, and now the team might be done with Jones! Not great! Here are potential landing spots for Jones. And here's where the Patriots could go if they trade him.

Not so honorable mentions

Former Cardinals VP Terry McDonough accused Michael Bidwill of gross misconduct, which includes cheating, discrimination and harassment.

VP of gross misconduct, which includes cheating, discrimination and harassment. Max Scherzer struggled again

Manny Machado got ejected

Ranking the Masters field, plus tee times announced 🏌

Graphic by Claire Komarek

This year's 88-person Masters field is loaded with intriguing storylines, a trio of favorites and, well, Tiger Woods.

But how do they all stack up? Our Kyle Porter ranked the entire field, and coming in at No. 1 is...

Porter: "1. Scottie Scheffler (Won in 2022): Last year when Scheffler won this tournament going away, he came in averaging 10 strokes gained on the field per tournament in the prior three months leading into the Masters. This year, he's at 12 strokes per tournament, and it doesn't seem like anybody is even talking about him as the runaway favorite here."

Rory McIlroy and Jon Rahm follow in unsurprising fashion -- they have the next-shortest odds after Scheffler, according to Caesars Sportsbook -- but No. 4 may surprise: Collin Morikawa. Jordan Spieth is fifth. Where does Woods land? You'll have to read the story.

As for who Woods will play his first two rounds with, the Masters released groups and tee times. Here are some notable pairings.

Tiger Woods, Viktor Hovland, Xander Schauffele

Justin Thomas, Jon Rahm, Cameron Young

Scottie Scheffler, Max Homa, Sam Bennett

Tom Kim, Rory McIlroy, Sam Burns

One more day. I can hardly wait.

Biggest games left in NBA season, plus updated Power Rankings 🏀

If you ever doubted the impact of the play-in tournament, look no further than the current standings. With just five days left in the regular season, over two-thirds of the league is still alive for a playoff spot, but only nine have actually clinched one without having to worry about the play-in.

The NBA wanted games to matter all the way until the last day of the season, and that's exactly what's happening. This last week is loaded with huge games, and our Sam Quinn ranked the 10 most impactful. Conveniently, the one on top takes place tonight:

Quinn: "1. Lakers at Clippers -- The winner will control their destiny for the No. 5 seed. The loser could easily tumble into the play-in round. This is, without hyperbole, the single most important game the Lakers and Clippers have ever played against one another. ... There are games with emotional stakes this week, there are games with practical stakes this week, and there are games with historical stakes this week. Lakers vs. Clippers is the only game to check all three boxes."

This game, of course, coincides with the Lakers playing some of their best basketball. They've won four straight and seven of their last eight, and they're up six spots to No. 10 in Colin Ward-Henninger's latest NBA Power Rankings. Here's the top five:

1. Celtics (prev: 1)

2. Bucks (prev: 5)

3. Nuggets (prev: 2)

4. 76ers (prev: 7)

5. Knicks (prev: 11)

Next national championship odds released: UConn on top 🏀

Right after UConn won the national championship, our Gary Parrish placed the Huskies first in his never-too-early Top 25 And 1. It turns out, Gary knows his stuff, because the Huskies are also the early favorite to win it all at Caesars Sportsbook.

Of course, the NBA Draft will alter the college basketball landscape, and that includes UConn.

Jordan Hawkins seems likely to go pro, but the Huskies' other star is a true stay-or-go, writes our David Cobb.

Cobb: "At just 6-foot-9 and with good-not-great athleticism, Adama Sanogo is not an elite rim protector. His best weapon for UConn has been his offense acumen in the post. However, the Final Four's Most Outstanding Player showed some tricks in recent weeks that could make him interesting to pro scouts. ... But crazy as it may seem, the star of the Huskies' run does face at least some degree of uncertainty. It's hard to imagine an NBA franchise taking Sanogo as a first-round pick because of how de-emphasized centers of his type have become at the next level."

What we're watching Wednesday 📺

🏀 Bulls at Bucks, 7:30 p.m. on ESPN

🏒 Lightning at Rangers, 7:30 p.m. on TNT

🏀 Lakers at Clippers, 10 p.m. on ESPN