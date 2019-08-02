The new NBA 2K trailer is out, and it features Kawhi Leonard scoring on the Raptors

The NBA 2K series has become an integral part of the overall culture of basketball, and on Thursday the franchise released the first trailer for the newest upcoming iteration of the game, NBA 2K20.

The trailer is just over one minute and twenty seconds long, but it is jam-packed with action. Some highlights include seeing a plethora of players -- like Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, Kawhi Leonard, Paul George, Kemba Walker, Jimmy Butler, D'Angelo Russell and Russell Westbrook -- in their new [digital] threads for the first time, Zion Williamson's video game debut, ninja headbands, and yes -- Kawhi Leonard getting a bucket on the team that he won an NBA title with just a couple of months ago.

You can check out the trailer below:

The Next is Now 😤 2K20 Gameplay is here with familiar faces in new places. Experience #NBA2K20 for the first time on 2K Day 9/6!



In addition to the trailer, the ratings for many of the players in the game have also already been released, and the top 10 players in the game are: LeBron James (97 overall rating), Kawhi Leonard (97), Giannis Antetokounmpo (96), James Harden (96), Kevin Durant (96), Steph Curry (95), Anthony Davis (94), Joel Embiid (93), Paul George (93), and Damian Lillard (92).

It won't be too much longer until fans can experience the game for themselves, as NBA 2K20 is set to release on Friday, September 6 on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC.