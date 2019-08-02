The new NBA 2K trailer is out, and it features Kawhi Leonard scoring on the Raptors
NBA 2K took a dig at the Raptors in the first trailer for their new game
The NBA 2K series has become an integral part of the overall culture of basketball, and on Thursday the franchise released the first trailer for the newest upcoming iteration of the game, NBA 2K20.
The trailer is just over one minute and twenty seconds long, but it is jam-packed with action. Some highlights include seeing a plethora of players -- like Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, Kawhi Leonard, Paul George, Kemba Walker, Jimmy Butler, D'Angelo Russell and Russell Westbrook -- in their new [digital] threads for the first time, Zion Williamson's video game debut, ninja headbands, and yes -- Kawhi Leonard getting a bucket on the team that he won an NBA title with just a couple of months ago.
You can check out the trailer below:
In addition to the trailer, the ratings for many of the players in the game have also already been released, and the top 10 players in the game are: LeBron James (97 overall rating), Kawhi Leonard (97), Giannis Antetokounmpo (96), James Harden (96), Kevin Durant (96), Steph Curry (95), Anthony Davis (94), Joel Embiid (93), Paul George (93), and Damian Lillard (92).
It won't be too much longer until fans can experience the game for themselves, as NBA 2K20 is set to release on Friday, September 6 on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Vince Carter wants one more NBA season
Vince Carter hopes to find a new team soon
-
Klay thinks Dubs dynasty is still alive
The end hasn't come for the Warriors yet, says Klay Thompson
-
Bucks lose Brogdon, but get creative
The Bucks kept Khris Middleton and Brook Lopez, but had to part with Malcolm Brogdon after...
-
76ers unveil Classic Edition uniforms
The Philadelphia 76ers are throwing it way back this coming season
-
Report: RJ Barrett won't play for Canada
RJ Barrett is playing it safe after a calf injury
-
Report: Patterson to join Clippers
Patrick Patterson is leaving the Thunder for the Clippers