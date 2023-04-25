This is an article version of the CBS Sports HQ PM Newsletter, the ultimate daily sports gambling guide. You can sign up to get it in your inbox every weekday afternoon here.

All times Eastern, and all odds via Caesars Sportsbook

🔥 The Hot Ticket

Timberwolves at Nuggets, 9 p.m. | TV: NBA TV

Latest Odds: Denver Nuggets -10 Bet Now

The Pick: Nuggets -10 (-110)

Key Trend: The Nuggets are 20-8 ATS in their last 28 home games

I'm usually not the biggest fan of double-digit spreads. However, I believe that the Nuggets are a completely different animal at home and will look to close out this series by any means necessary on Tuesday. The Nuggets have covered the spread in three of the four games in this series, including Games 1 and 2 on their home floor. Denver absolutely throttled Minnesota by 29 points in a 109-80 victory in Game 1.

As should come as no surprise, MVP candidate Nikola Jokic has been phenomenal throughout the series with averages of 25.8 points, 11.2 rebounds and 8.2 assists per contest. From a defensive standpoint, Jokic has been able to hold Karl-Anthony Towns and Rudy Gobert in check, which is part of the reason that Denver is up 3-1 in the series.

Yes, the Timberwolves turned in a spectacular performance in a narrow overtime win in Game 4 behind 34 points from Anthony Edwards. While that was impressive, I'm not expecting a similar performance from Edwards in Game 5. He has a knack for being inconsistent in the scoring department. He has been great throughout the series, but I just think that the Nuggets will be too much in a close-out situation on Tuesday.

💰 More Picks

Wild at Stars, 8 p.m. | TV: TBS

Latest Odds: Dallas Stars -140 Bet Now

The Pick: Stars (-140) -- This has been one of the most entertaining series in the NHL playoffs so far. As the series shifts back to Dallas for Game 5, you'd be foolish not to put your money on the Stars in this spot. The Stars had the NHL's eighth-best home record throughout the regular season with a 22-10-9 mark. They've been victorious in five of their last six contests on their home ice, with the only blemish being the double-overtime marathon loss to the Wild in Game 1.

As surprising as it's been, Dallas hasn't gotten a superhuman effort from star goal scorer Jason Robertson if you're simply looking at the box score. However, Robertson has taken up a great deal of Minnesota's attention, and that's opened the door for guys like Roope Hintz, Tyler Seguin and Evgenii Dadonov to rise to the occasion. Speaking of Hintz, the Stars center has racked up eight points (four goals, four assists) throughout the series, including a pair of assists in the team's Game 4 win.

In addition, Seguin has enjoyed a resurgence as he tallied a pair of goals in Game 4. Seguin may not be the dynamic forward that he once was, but he still offers an abundance of offensive prowess for a loaded Stars squad. Regardless of who the Wild have in net, the Stars should continue to thrive at home, and I won't be surprised if goaltender Jake Oettinger has another spectacular showing.

Key Trend: The Stars are 5-1 in their last six home games.

Clippers at Suns, 10 p.m. | TV: TNT

The Pick: Deandre Ayton Over 10.5 Rebounds (-137) -- I've faded Deandre Ayton's rebounds prop in the past, but you simply can't argue with the results of late. With Ayton securing the basketball at an absurd clip, I'm taking the over here in Game 5.

The Suns big man has pulled down at least 11 rebounds in five of his last seven contests. He's grabbed at least 12 rebounds in three consecutive games during this opening-round series against the Clippers. It certainly doesn't hurt that the Clippers will continue to be without Kawhi Leonard in Game 5, so Ayton will have less length to contend with. The Clippers are securing just 38.5 rebounds-per-game as a team, which is second-worst among NBA playoff teams. Look for Ayton to continue to dominate the boards in Game 5.

Key Trend: Ayton has recorded at least 11 rebounds in five of his last seven games