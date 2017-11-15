The OG Anunoby Quote of the Week: On playing golf
OG Anunoby is a Raptors rookie who is sometimes asked questions he has to answer.
OG Anunoby is a rookie for the 2017-18 Toronto Raptors. Here is his Quote of the Week for the week of November 15, 2017.
The Raptors went to a golf simulator this week to loosen up and have fun. OG loves to have fun, and waxed poetic on his history with the sport of golf.
Some of Raps are going to golf simulator tonight . How's OG'S golf swing? "Never played. Only mini golf on my cell phone."— (((Eric Koreen))) (@ekoreen) November 13, 2017
As someone coming off an unexpected Mario Golf: Advance Tour binge in October, I feel OG here.
See you next Wednesday.
