The OG Anunoby Quote of the Week: On procuring tickets for friends and family
The OG Anunoby Quote of the Week: On procuring tickets for friends and family
OG Anunoby is a Raptors rookie who is sometimes asked questions he has to answer.
OG Anunoby is a rookie for the 2017-18 Toronto Raptors. Here is his Quote of the Week for the week of November 29, 2017.
This past Friday, the Raptors visited the Indiana Pacers, which just happens to be the home of Anunoby’s alma mater, Indiana State University. As such, he was asked about the process of securing tickets for friends and family who would want to attend the game.
Q: Do you have a lot of ticket requests, a lot of people want to come and see you?
OG: Mmhmm. And I have family here too so...
Q: How’d you deal with all that? Ticket requests...
Just ask for more tickets.
Q: Did ya?
Yeah.
Q: Were they accommodating your teammates?
Yeah.
There’s no reason to fret: just ask for more tickets.
See you next Wednesday.
-
Gasol: I didn't get Fizdale fired
Memphis fired Fizdale after he benched Gasol during the fourth quarter of their loss to Br...
-
LBJ frustrated with lack of foul calls
LeBron was ejected for the first time in his career on Tuesday night
-
NBA Star Index: Ben Simmons needs help
Also, does anyone plan on stopping James Harden this year?
-
Harden and Paul a perfect fit
It's a perfect tandem in Houston as Harden and Paul can stick to what they do best
-
LeBron gets ejected for first time
LeBron made a bit of personal history, though he probably wishes he hadn't
-
How to watch Wizards-76ers on FuboTV
It's a battle of young teams as the 76ers continue their surge in the East