The OG Anunoby Quote of the Week: On procuring tickets for friends and family

OG Anunoby is a Raptors rookie who is sometimes asked questions he has to answer.

OG Anunoby is a rookie for the 2017-18 Toronto Raptors. Here is his Quote of the Week for the week of November 29, 2017.

This past Friday, the Raptors visited the Indiana Pacers, which just happens to be the home of Anunoby’s alma mater, Indiana State University. As such, he was asked about the process of securing tickets for friends and family who would want to attend the game.

Q: Do you have a lot of ticket requests, a lot of people want to come and see you? OG: Mmhmm. And I have family here too so... Q: How’d you deal with all that? Ticket requests... Just ask for more tickets. Q: Did ya? Yeah. Q: Were they accommodating your teammates? Yeah.

There’s no reason to fret: just ask for more tickets.

See you next Wednesday.