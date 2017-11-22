The OG Anunoby Quote of the Week: On the pre-draft interview process
The OG Anunoby Quote of the Week: On the pre-draft interview process
OG Anunoby is a Raptors rookie who is sometimes asked questions he has to answer.
OG Anunoby is a rookie for the 2017-18 Toronto Raptors. Here is his Quote of the Week for the week of November 22, 2017.
Our quote of the week comes from Sportsnet’s Arden Zwelling’s feature on OG. As has been well-documented by now, OG was thought to be a lottery-calibre NBA talent. Owing to an ACL injury, he fell in the draft to number 23 and the Raptors.
Here’s what OG had to say about his injury recovery and the pre-draft interview process involving other teams:
“I was telling them everything,” Anunoby says. “But, I don’t know, maybe they didn’t believe everything.”
Believe OG.
See you next Wednesday.
