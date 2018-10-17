The price tag for Lonzo Ball's second signature shoe is well under the $495 Big Baller Brand wanted for the first

Being an owner of the Big Baller Brand shoes will no longer cost you a big baller paycheck.

The apparel company, founded by LaVar Ball and famously endorsed by sons Lonzo, LaMelo and LiAngelo, released Wednesday its second signature sneaker for Lonzo, who is in his second year with the Lakers. The second version is considerably more wallet-friendly, and comes in at $200 -- well below the previous price point of $495 for the ZO2.

Big Baller Brand/SLAM

The new sneaker is not yet available in stores, but is currently available for preorder, though it isn't expected to ship until early 2019, according to ESPN. Still, the discounted rate -- and the more flashy look -- should help appeal to its long list of lost customers when it revealed its first shoe at a gaudy $500.

"The $495 price point achieved its goal of being crazy disruptive, achieved its goal of making people look up and seeing the audacity and the swagger that Big Baller Brand has," the shoe's designer, David Raysse, told ESPN. "The fact that we could even do that says a lot about the fact that it's a movement more than anything else."

The new sneaker is called the "ZO2.19" and, according to SLAM, they'll be worn by Lonzo.