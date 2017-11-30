The real Big Baller Christmas list

Everything a basketball lover would love for the Holidays.

Gifts are hard but, luckily, you came to the right place. Below are items that would make any basketball lover’s Christmas dreams come true.

NIKE SB DUNK “UGLY CHRISTMAS SWEATER”

These Nike’s are set to release Dec. 2 and, if you know someone who doesn’t own an ugly sweater, this may just be the perfect fit. And on the bright side, shoe sizes generally don’t change over the Holidays.

There you have it, this years Concepts x Nike SB Dunk High Ugly Sweater pic.twitter.com/OhzYCJ5Evn — The Drop Date (@thedropdate) November 29, 2017

RETRO ATLANTA HAWKS JERSEY

Or, I guess any retro player uniform (but the Hawks ones are the coolest). The best place to find cool old NBA jerseys is on ebay. Just make sure the seller has good reviews, or it may not be such a merry Christmas.

NEW NIKE CONNECT JERSEY

If you don’t care about the good ol’ days, then you can always opt to get your special someone Nike’s new NBA connect jersey. These jerseys connect to an app that gives the user unique inside information specific to their player’s jersey. However, if you’re giving this gift to someone slightly aggressive, you may want to check this list twice for something else. Nike’s new uniforms have had a tendency to rip.

Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

A COOL BASKETBALL BOOK

There are so many cool books about basketball out there. And a lot of them don’t even have that many words. Some good ones from Amazon are Sneakers, Sneaker Wars, Basketball (And Other Things), and this Sneakerhead Coloring Book. If none of those sound cool enough, there's like an autobiography written about every other retired player, just pick one that they like.

LIKE ANY PAIR OF BASKETBALL SNEAKERS

Seriously, if you just buy your favorite baller a pair of sneakers their Christmas will be so merry. A few guidelines to make sure they're actually fresh are 1) spend more than $100 (if you don’t they either aren’t that cool or are fake) and 2) make sure they are legit basketball shoes, you don’t want to be accidentally buying cowboy boots.

BIG BALLER BRAND T-SHIRT

And this wouldn’t be the REAL BIG BALLER Christmas List without a shoutout to BBB. I’m suggesting a t-shirt because their shoes/slides tend to be a bit pricey.