The reason LeBron James can't retire yet: 'I've got too many sneakers to sell'

LeBron James isn't throwing his sneakers over the telephone wire just yet, although not for the reason people may think. While talking about the possibility of retirement, James quipped that he couldn't do so just yet, because "I've got too many sneakers to sell." One of the many faces of Nike, James might be the company's biggest name in a company full of huge names.

The Cavaliers superstar is now 33 years old in the midst of his 15th season, and if he retired tomorrow he would have one of the more impressive resumes in NBA history. He's reached the Finals in seven consecutive years, winning three of them. He's also a four-time NBA MVP, and he could easily have more. However, James is aware of the mortality of an NBA career.

"The game will let you know when it's over with," James said before the Raptors' game in Toronto on Thursday, per Cleveland.com. "I kind of look at retiring for me as like getting engaged. I didn't know if I was ready or not, but I just felt like it was the time. The timing was right, the vibe was right. Did I know I was ready for marriage? No. I never had nobody in my family that had been married before. So I had never experienced it. I definitely never had nobody in my family that played in the NBA and retired, so, it'll be the same. We'll see, we'll see, but, right now I feel great."

However, James is a family man, and he has said that that will influence his decision.

"The only thing is with my kids getting older, that's the only thing that kind of stops me from going as long as I'd like to," James said. "I've got a 13-year-old son now. He's in the seventh grade. He's a damn good basketball player, too. On this road trip, I've already missed four of his games. That's the thing that kind of sucks.

"I've got a 10-year-old boy, 3-year-old girl. Daddy side kicks in sometimes. That will be a deciding factor in how long I want to play."

We've seen daddy side kick in before. LeBron once shut a game down during a timeout to get his daughter Zhuri some candy. However, the ever-candid James seems intent on playing as long as he wants to -- not as long as he has to -- and he can always keep selling sneakers post-retirement.