The road Denver Nuggets can’t slow speedy Mavericks
The road Denver Nuggets can’t slow speedy Mavericks
Locked On Nuggets Podcast
In this episode of the Locked On Nuggets podcast, I share my notes on the blowout loss to the Dallas Mavericks. The Denver Nuggets continued their struggles on the road and are starting to look like their old selves on the defensive end, and not in a good way. Dribble penetration destroyed the Nuggets’ defense last year and over the last few games, that issue is back like it never left.
I also talk about how the return of Wilson Chandler presents a conundrum for head coach Michael Malone as he tries to find the right starting lineup given the weaknesses of the front court. Kenneth Faried and Mason Plumlee are the team’s best available power forward and center but they require guards and wings that can stretch the floor. With Wilson suffering his worst shooting year of his career, Malone now has to figure out which of those guys mus go to the bench.
Locked On Nuggets
Adam Mares
Denver Stiffs
The Denver Stiffs
Subscribe on iTunes!
iTunes
Leave a rating and review on iTunes
Simply open your iPhone and log on to the Apple Podcasts app
Find the search icon at the bottom and search for “Locked on Nuggets”
Click on the Locked on Nuggets icon
Scroll down to Ratings and Reviews
Click on “write a review”
-
Despite durability, Curry feels fragile
X-rays on Curry's rolled ankle came back negative, but it still doesn't feel like everyone...
-
Curry leaves game with ankle injury
Curry injured the same ankle that was operated on in 2011
-
NBA Monday scores, highlights, updates
Keep checking back throughout the night for Monday's latest NBA updates
-
Warriors' Livingston, ref both suspended
Livingston and official Courtney Kirkland got into a heated argument during Sunday's game
-
Cavaliers vs. Bulls odds, picks
Galin 'The Dragon' Dragiev has his finger on the pulse of the Cavs and just locked in a play...
-
Terry praises Ainge's 'guts' for trades
The trade looks great in retrospect, but Terry says it was a tough decision at the time