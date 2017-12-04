The road Denver Nuggets can’t slow speedy Mavericks

Locked On Nuggets Podcast

In this episode of the Locked On Nuggets podcast, I share my notes on the blowout loss to the Dallas Mavericks. The Denver Nuggets continued their struggles on the road and are starting to look like their old selves on the defensive end, and not in a good way. Dribble penetration destroyed the Nuggets’ defense last year and over the last few games, that issue is back like it never left.

I also talk about how the return of Wilson Chandler presents a conundrum for head coach Michael Malone as he tries to find the right starting lineup given the weaknesses of the front court. Kenneth Faried and Mason Plumlee are the team’s best available power forward and center but they require guards and wings that can stretch the floor. With Wilson suffering his worst shooting year of his career, Malone now has to figure out which of those guys mus go to the bench.

Twitter

Locked On Nuggets

Adam Mares

Denver Stiffs

Instagram

The Denver Stiffs

Subscribe on iTunes!

iTunes

Leave a rating and review on iTunes

Simply open your iPhone and log on to the Apple Podcasts app

Find the search icon at the bottom and search for “Locked on Nuggets”

Click on the Locked on Nuggets icon

Scroll down to Ratings and Reviews

Click on “write a review”