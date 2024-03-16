The Rock is taking no prisoners. Dwayne Johnson performed an in-character concert on WWE SmackDown in Memphis on Friday and Ja Morant was among those who felt his verbal venom.

The Rock's concert on Friday was a throwback to his beloved 2003 skit. He primarily targeted rivals Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins with comedic roasts but Morant was caught in the crossfire.

Cacklin' and dancin' is all that you [Rollins] do

No wonder that your wife is more popular than you

You're so damn desperate to make them all cheer

But The Rock is going to make that title disappear

You're simply an embarrassment, son

Just like Ja Morant when he's waving a gun (I love you Ja)

The joke referenced Morant's 25-game suspension from the NBA after waving a gun on Instagram Live. The incident took place during a May 13 live stream and marked the second time Morant was suspended without for such an offense. The Memphis Grizzlies star player previously had been suspended for eight games after waving a gun on March 4 while intoxicated in a live stream.

It's typical for heels -- villainous wrestlers -- to joke about sports teams from the host cities to get jeers from the fans in attendance. The Rock and his cousin, Roman Reigns, are currently embroiled in a bitter feud with Rhodes and Rollins. The four superstars will headline Night 1 of WrestleMania 40 on April 6 in a tag team match.