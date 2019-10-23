The season just started, but the Lakers have a lot to work on following loss to Clippers

The NBA regular season returned on Tuesday night as fans saw the "Battle of LA" between the Los Angeles Clippers and the Los Angeles Lakers.

Kawhi Leonard and the Clippers took the W, 112-102, though the crowd proved it is still a Lakers town.

The Lakers loss showed that the team has a lot to work on. Danny Kanell and Raja Bell discussed just what LeBron James and company will be targeting going forward.

"It is overreaction day," Kanell says, acknowledging that yes, there are just 48 minutes of play to make a judgement with.

Kawhi Leonard got off to a slow start but soon showed everyone just how vital he was on last year's championship Toronto Raptors team, with 30 points six rebounds and five assists in his LA debut.

With Kevin Durant out for the year, Bell has the highest possible praise for leonard Leonard, "He's the best player on the planet in the NBA." He adds that Leonard can do things LeBron cannot do at this point in his career.

Watching the first loss, Bell says from a Lakers perspective he is not in panic mode. Echoing what they discussed in Tuesday's podcast, Bell reminds everyone that LeBron teams often take a while to feel out the season.

"When he goes to a new team there's a process," Kanell agrees, adding, "It kind of takes a while to develop that chemistry and some of those philosophies that take place on the court."

The Lakers depth is an issue, but Bell believes Rajon Rondo will take care of some of that. Bell noticed bench scoring was one of their weaknesses in the opener, with just 19 points from the reserves. The Lakers looked out of sync while the Clippers looked further ahead in the process.

The Lakers will try to get more in sync on Friday when they host the Utah Jazz.