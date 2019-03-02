The seven craziest stats from Bulls vs. Hawks 4OT thriller, starring Trae Young

It was quite the eventful game between the Chicago Bulls and Atlanta Hawks on Friday night.

Although both teams are at the bottom of the Eastern Conference standings and heading towards the NBA draft lottery, they put on one heck of a show as the Bulls outlasted the Hawks, 168-161, after four overtimes. Trae Young scored 49 points and dished out 16 assists in the defeat, while Zach LaVine paced the Bulls with 47 points, nine rebounds and nine assists.

Young came up one point short of becoming just the fifth rookie in NBA history to score 50 points in a single game. The only others who have accomplished the feat are Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Wilt Chamberlain, Allen Iverson and Brandon Jennings. He also hit a cold-blooded dagger at the end of the fourth quarter that should have won the game for Atlanta, were it not for an ill-advised foul on the ensuing possession.

But this game wasn't just about Young -- there were plenty of other wild occurrences. Here are the seven craziest stats from an insane game:

Let's play four

This was just the 15th quadruple-overtime game in NBA history, and the first since the Detroit Pistons did it against none other than the Bulls in December of 2015.

Points, points and more points

It was just the third game in NBA history in which both teams scored at least 160 points, and the first since the Pistons beat the Nuggets, 186-184, in 1983.

Trae joins The Beard in exclusive club

Young is one of only two players in NBA history to score at least 49 points and dish out at least 16 assists in a single game. The other is James Harden, who went for 53 points and 17 assists in 2016 against the Knicks.

Setting the bar

Both teams set franchise single-game scoring records. Atlanta's previous high was 155, set in 1970, and Chicago's previous mark was 156 in 1984 (also a four-overtime game).

Not quite up to MJ's standards

LaVine narrowly missed a 40-point triple-double, finishing with 47 points, nine rebounds and nine assists. In Bulls history, only Michael Jordan has accomplished the feat (three times).

Talk about Vinsanity

Since the 1983-84 season, Vince Carter is the second player age 42 or older to play 40 or more minutes in a game (Carter played 44 on Friday). Robert Parish did it twice with the Hornets in March of 1996.

Permission to launch

Both teams set franchise records for 3-pointers attempted: The Bulls put up 48, while the Hawks hoisted 60. The 108 combined 3s attempted also set a new single-game NBA record.

They may not be the two best teams in the NBA, but the Bulls and Hawks provided one of the most exciting and memorable nights of the 2018-19 NBA season.