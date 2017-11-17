The show must go on: Nets defeat Jazz, 118-107, despite losing Russell for extended time

BROOKLYN, N.Y. — If there’s anything about the Brooklyn Nets under Kenny Atkinson, it’s that he has these guys battling night in and night out, no matter the circumstances.

Before the game, Sean Marks addressed the media to discuss D’Angelo Russell, who underwent surgery on his knee today. There is no timetable for his return, but it won’t be any time soon. It almost completely overshadowed the night, but the games must go on.

For the Nets, they needed a win in the worst way, which they did. Behind a balanced attack, led by a career-high 25-point night from Spencer Dinwiddie, the Nets (6-9) defeated the Utah Jazz (6-10), 118-107, Friday night in Brooklyn. They took a 23-20 lead at the 5:07 mark of the first quarter and never looked back.

The difference: They played in rhythm - and within the system - right from the start. They scored 39 points in the first – 65 in the first half - and gained their largest lead of the season at 19 in the second quarter. They dished out a season-high (in a half) 18 assists to just six turnovers, while finishing the night with 27 assists to 11 turnovers.

They led by 16 at half and it was by far the most flawless 24 minutes of basketball they’ve played this season.

Adding to the balanced attack, they nailed nine 3-pointers and shot 59 percent from the field in the first half. It was a balanced attack – the way Atkinson said it needs to be with Jeremy Lin and now Russell out for an extended period of time.

They hardly let their foot off the gas. They extended the lead to 22 in the third quarter, but Utah cut it to nine entering the fourth quarter following a 19-9 run. The Nets weren’t as active in the second half and dished out only nine assists compared to the 18 in the first half, but they got it done.

They withstood Utah’s attack and went up by 16 following an Allen Crabbe 3-pointer with less than five minutes. Game over.

Spencer Dinwiddie led the charge for Brooklyn with 22 points and eight assists – 18 of his points coming from beyond the arc. The six 3-pointers were also a career-high. He’s kept this team afloat throughout the season and has stepped up as a leader and legitimate system-fit.

Allen Crabbe stepped up as well with 18 points and five rebounds, while DeMarre Carroll chipped in 17 and Trevor Booker 14.

The Nets shot 17-of-37 from 3-point range and 51 percent overall. Each and every player that logged minutes for Brooklyn scored at least one bucket, coinciding with the balanced attack we keep hearing about.

For Utah, Raul Neto led the way with 21 points. They committed 16 turnovers and shot 49 percent.

If there was any silver lining to the entire night, it’s that the Nets overcame adversity and came together as a team. The way they want it. The way Kenny Atkinson preaches it.

***

D’ANGELO RUSSELL UNDERGOES SURGERY

Prior to the game, Sean Marks and the Nets announced that guard D’Angelo Russell underwent successful arthroscopic surgery on his left knee today. The procedure was performed by Dr. Riley Williams III at the Hospital for Special Surgery. Updates regarding Russell’s return will be issued as appropriate.

“This was a direct correlation to the incident that happened in Utah. I think with any 21-year-old that’s played a lot of basketball you’re going to have a little bit of wear and tear. The good thing is he’s young enough and he’s certainly going to bounce back from something like this. We’re not too concerned in that regard,” Sean Marks said.

MINUTE-LESS MOZGOV

After starting the first 14 games of the season, Timofey Mozgov did not see any time in this one. He played just six minutes in Tuesday’s loss to Boston and has seemingly lost his spot to Tyler Zeller.

Next up: Golden State, Sunday at 6pm E.T.