The subtle rivalry growing between Rudy Gobert and Joel Embiid
The subtle rivalry growing between Rudy Gobert and Joel Embiid
Apparently Rudy Gobert hurt Joel Embiid’s feelings
If you look closely, an actual rivalry is growing!
We are all familiar with Joel Embiid’s flop after Donovan Mitchell’s shove by now.
ICYMI: Joel Embiid had some fun last night. pic.twitter.com/tBVAs850j5— SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) November 21, 2017
But what’s interesting is his tweet after the game.
On to the next one!! #TheProcess pic.twitter.com/Qset7vnvsv— Joel Embiid (@JoelEmbiid) November 21, 2017
Now, if you’re familiar with Rudy Gobert on Twitter, one of his common tweets is to write “on to the next one” after games.
Another loss. We will figure out how to defend and play together #ontothenextone— Rudy Gobert (@rudygobert27) November 8, 2017
This is an obvious troll and attack of the Stifle Tower by admitted flopper Joel Embiid. But honestly, Embiid has no argument against Rudy Gobert. The only time they’ve faced each other, Gobert DOMINATED Embiid helping the Utah Jazz to a 20 point victory last season. Embiid’s only points came in garbage time while Gobert sat after needing only 20 minutes to dispose of the Sixers.
Rudy seemed disappointed that
Embiid was scared of Rudy the Sixers had chosen to rest their starting center for the game.
♂️— Rudy Gobert (@rudygobert27) November 6, 2017
Another interesting comment from Embiid came before last game where Embiid said “at the end of the day the decision is on me.”
#Sixers’ @JoelEmbiid interview pic.twitter.com/fGBfiEHyhw— Keith Pompey (@PompeyOnSixers) November 20, 2017
So did Embiid choose not to play early in the season against the Jazz because he might get stifled again?
Rudy is ready for the challenge whenever it happens next. Let’s hope Embiid chooses to play against Gobert next time. I know I’m excited for it.
November 21, 2017
It’s Thanksgiving time and one of my favorite things the Jazz do is their annual We Care-We Share Thanksgiving Dinner.
We Care-We Share Thanksgiving Dinner! #MACUMoment pic.twitter.com/bJCNcbnmjY— Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) November 21, 2017
The Utah Jazz are a team that cares about their community and Gail Miller is great caretaker of Larry Miller’s legacy.
Deron Williams’ career may be over.
Deron Williams wants a better basketball ending—"I definitely didn't go out the way I want to, if this is how it ends." https://t.co/BD2czhomJg pic.twitter.com/iVe0dvlcCf— Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) November 21, 2017
Deron Williams on his time in Utah, via @BleacherReport pic.twitter.com/5VkNLVxNiM— Taylor Griffin (@griffdunk) November 21, 2017
Also interesting to note in the article is how much time Deron Williams spends in Utah.
Williams is a free agent. He's not retired, but he's not necessarily looking either. Caught somewhere between anxiety and indifference, the 33-year-old three-time All-Star is experiencing his first fall in over a decade without an NBA team to report to.
He combats his new reality by staying busy. Prior to opening night, he had just returned to Dallas from a golf trip in Monterey, California. He has gone back and forth between his homes in Texas and the place in Park City, Utah, close to where his NBA career began.
What do you think, dunkers? Should the Jazz take a flier on Deron Williams?
Star Wars is coming out soon and apparently Rodney Hood uses Jedi mind tricks...
h/t reddit user gamethreadgod
I’m just going to put this here and I don’t care what flames are produced because of it. If the draft were held today, the Jazz would have the 7th pick.
Have an amazing Wednesday!
-
How to watch Warriors vs. Thunder
Kevin Durant returns to OKC to take on his former team
-
Cuban says Lavar Ball, Trump are alike
Cuban weighed in on the ongoing feud between the basketball dad and the POTUS
-
Embiid not afraid of retaliation
Embiid has taken his trash-talk game to the next level this season, but he's not scared
-
Durant: Playing Thunder 'a regular game'
Last year Durant said returning to his old home was 'never going to be a regular game'
-
Paul Millsap (wrist) out 2-3 months
The All-Star forward injured his wrist during Sunday's loss to the Lakers
-
Adams blames OKC's struggles on himself
Steven Adams believes he's the problem with the Thunder struggles in the clutch