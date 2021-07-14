Greetings sports fans, it's Chris Bengel back once again to bring you all the information you need to know in order to win your bets on this beautiful Wednesday. We did pretty well last night in the MLB All-Star Game as both wagers cashed without much of a sweat. You have to love when that happens.

Anymore, it seems like the Home Run Derby has more drama than the All-Star Game. That's probably because the American League has won the last seven editions of the Midsummer Classic and we haven't had a high-scoring affair in quite some time.

Now we're going to be without baseball on Wednesday, but luckily, there's some stellar NBA action to keep us occupied. Despite getting off to a slow start, the Milwaukee Bucks have battled back and cut the Phoenix Suns' lead to 2-1 in the NBA Finals. As for Game 4, there will be plenty of areas in which you can win some money. In addition, don't forget to place your bets for the Open Championship, which begins on Thursday at Royal St. George's. Despite it being a slow betting week, it's definitely going to finish strong.

Without further adieu, let's dive into the NBA picks for tonight's action!

All times Eastern, and all odds via William Hill Sportsbook

🔥 The Hot Ticket

Suns vs. Bucks, 9 p.m. | TV: ABC

The Pick: Suns +4.5 (-110): The Suns looked to be on cruise control through the opening two games of the NBA Finals despite Giannis Antetokounmpo returning for Game 1. However, the Bucks did show some resiliency they are in Game 3 as they came away with a 120-100 victory. The Bucks now have some momentum at home heading into Game 4, but I don't see the Milwaukee as the side with value this time around.

The Suns haven't lost back-to-back games in the 2021 postseason since they dropped Games 2 and 3 in their first round series against the Los Angeles Lakers. In Game 3, Devin Booker scored just 10 points on 3-of-14 shooting while no Sun scored more than 19 points on the night. I really would be shocked if Booker struggled at such a rate for the second consecutive game. I'm expecting a very aggressive Booker out of the gate in Game 4. I'd even be willing to sprinkle a little bit on the Suns moneyline, but there's just too much value with the Suns getting 4.5 points.

Key Trend: Suns are 4-1 ATS in their last five games following a loss of more than 10 points

🏀 NBA prop bet special

Khris Middleton: Over 5.5 assists (+110) -- Middleton's scoring has been up and down this postseason. While he's eclipsed the 30-point barrier three times, he's failed to reach 20 points in nine of the Bucks' 20 playoff games this year. However, his facilitating numbers have been pretty impressive as of late, averaging 6.3 assists per game through the Eastern Conference finals and NBA Finals. Six assists is achievable for Middleton and you're getting a decent amount of juice.

In addition, the Bucks sharpshooting guard has dished out at least six assists in nine of the team's 20 postseason games. Middleton has also registered at least six assists in four of his last five games. I really love this one to hit, especially if Antetokounmpo and Jrue Holiday continue to hit shots. After all, Middleton did average 5.4 assists-per-game during the regular season.

