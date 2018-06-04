The uncut footage of the Cavaliers' bench after J.R. Smith's gaffe in Game 1 is heartbreaking

Much has been made about J.R. Smith's inexplicable mistake at the end of regulation in Game 1 of the 2018 NBA Finals between the Cleveland Cavaliers and Golden State Warriors. It's a moment that will go down in infamy in the annals of NBA history, and understandably no one is quite ready to stop talking about it just yet. And thanks to some new uncut footage of the Cavs' bench in the moments after the gaffe, we have a new angle to look at it from.

If you haven't been paying attention to the Finals, the Cavaliers had a great chance to steal Game 1. After an incredible LeBron James performance, George Hill was at the line with a chance to give them the lead with under five seconds to play. He made the first free throw to tie things up, but missed the second. But then Smith secured the rebound, and had a great chance to put it back up and potentially win the game for Cleveland. Instead, he dribbled the ball out and the game went to overtime, where the Warriors dominated to take a 1-0 series lead.

After viewing the footage of the Cavs during the break before that extra period, it's not hard to see why the Warriors cruised in overtime. It's an absolutely heartbreaking few minutes, as the Cavs make their way to the bench, only to sit dumbfounded at what just happened. For a while, no one is speaking to each other, electing instead to just stare off into space. But the video really gets dramatic at about the 1:35 mark, when LeBron learns the Cavs had a timeout, but didn't call one.

He really just can't handle it, burying his head in his hands before leaning back with his arms crossed in disbelief. It even takes some prodding from Kyle Korver to get LeBron to put his hand in to break the huddle.

When LeBron finds out the Cavs had a timeout... pic.twitter.com/703E5WMCEm — Rohan Nadkarni (@RohanNadkarni) June 4, 2018

Jeff Green tries to give him some words of encouragement, but LeBron still seemed in shock. He couldn't even look in Smith's direction. If we had access to this footage before overtime started, everyone should have put boatloads of money on the Warriors to win in OT, because it's pretty clear from this clip that Smith's error broke LeBron and the team.