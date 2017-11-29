The Utah Jazz did a great job exploiting Denver’s weaknesses
The Utah Jazz did a great job exploiting Denver’s weaknesses
Locked On Nuggets podcast
In this episode of the Locked on Nuggets podcast, I share my notes on the Denver Nuggets’ humiliating loss to the Utah Jazz in Salt Lake City. Utah had a great game plan against Denver, especially in the second half where they pushed the ball up the floor and placed Nikola Jokic into a lot of well-designed, well-disguised pick and rolls in the half court. On the other end of the floor, the Jazz were able to lure Denver into the types of shots they were willing to concede.
Lastly, I turn my attention to post game comments by Mason Plumlee that hint at the team’s lack of leadership. Last week, many people were ready to anoint Jokic as the new leader of the team but I always felt skeptical about that possibility. I talk about Plumlee’s comments and share my thoughts on how hard it is for a player to develop leadership skills in the NBA.
