Good morning to everyone but especially to...

THE GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS

The Warriors will not go quietly. Draymond Green has never let them, and he certainly won't now. Green was terrific as the Warriors' supporting cast, alongside Stephen Curry, stepped up in their 121-106 Game 5 win over the Lakers. Los Angeles still leads the series 3-2.

It was far from a perfect game from the Warriors. After starting red-hot from three, they went ice cold and needed something else to work. That "something else" was Green's offensive aggression. He even made all five of his free throws after making just three (and attempting just six) over the first four games of the series.

Everyone knows about James' famous 3-1 comeback against Curry in the 2016 Finals. Our Bill Reiter opined on what it would mean if Curry turns the tables. We're still a long way from that, but the first step is complete.

... AND ALSO A GOOD MORNING TO THE NEW YORK KNICKS

Jalen Brunson isn't ready to go home. In fact, he isn't ready to stop playing... at all. The Knicks star played all 48 minutes and poured in 38 points, nine rebounds and seven assists to lead New York to a 112-103 Game 5 win over the Heat. Miami still leads the series 3-2.

RJ Barrett and Julius Randle combined for 50 points.

and combined for 50 points. The Knicks defense limited Jimmy Butler to 19 points, and that modest total still led the Heat's struggling offense.

to 19 points, and that modest total still led the Heat's struggling offense. New York also finally dominated the glass, 50-36, after losing the rebounding battle in Games 3 and 4.

The Knicks led by as much as 19 and nearly threw it all away as Miami whittled the lead down to two late. But Brunson -- who else? -- kept New York afloat, writes our Jack Maloney.

Maloney: "The gaudy numbers were supplemented by a few extremely key plays in the fourth quarter. Twice after the Heat had cut the deficit to four and had the Knicks on the ropes, Brunson responded to give his squad some breathing room. ... He'll need to have a few more games like this if the Knicks want to keep their season going, though."

Honorable mentions

And not such a good morning for...

ANTHONY DAVIS AND THE LOS ANGELES LAKERS

Winning Game 5, a close-out game on the road against the reigning champs, was always going to be a tall task. Near-impossible, if we're being honest. But there's no way the Lakers could have anticipated losing Davis, who took an inadvertent Kevon Looney forearm to the head in the fourth quarter and immediately looked woozy. He eventually took a wheelchair to the locker room.

Until we know more on Davis, it's hard to add much. But if Davis can't play, our Sam Quinn still sees a (narrow) path to victory for the Lakers. One of the most vital parts of that path? Letting LeBron be LeBron:

Quinn: "LeBron James has faced the Warriors shorthanded before. He spent the better part of the 2015 NBA Finals playing without both of his star teammates, Kyrie Irving and Kevin Love, and he still managed to drag that series to six games. In five of those six games, he attempted at least 33 shots. He hasn't topped 25 once yet this postseason."

NFL schedule release: Predictions, international games revealed and more 🏈

We already know who every team will play this season. Tonight, we find out when. It's NFL schedule release day! Here's how to watch the reveal.

Technically, today really is most-of-the-schedule release day, but that doesn't exactly roll off the tongue, does it? Here's what we already know:

Our Cody Benjamin took a stab at predicting more of the schedule, and I hope this one comes true:

Benjamin: "'MNF' opener prediction: Bengals vs. Bills | 49ers vs. Cowboys -- The NFL would probably like nothing more than to open its 'Monday Night Football' doubleheader by allowing the divisional round enemies to play the regular-season matchup they never finished in 2022, with a rightful Damar Hamlin tribute baked in for good measure. As for the late game, San Francisco will enter with some kind of quarterback intrigue, regardless of whether Brock Purdy or Trey Lance is active, and the Cowboys are always a prime-time draw."

There will be more leaks throughout today, so be sure to keep up with our live blog as news trickles in.

UEFA Champions League: Inter blanks AC Milan 2-0 in first semifinal leg ⚽

In one of the most anticipated Derby della Madonnina matchups ever, Inter grabbed hold quickly and never let go, topping AC Milan 2-0 to take a commanding lead through the first leg of their UEFA Champions League semifinal.

Edin Dzeko scored a stunning opener off a corner in the eighth minute, volleying perfectly while holding off a defender.

scored a stunning opener off a corner in the eighth minute, volleying perfectly while holding off a defender. Three minutes later, it was Henrikh Mkhitaryan with a terrific finish to finish off an impeccable transition. Both Dzeko and Mkhitaryan earned 8/10 marks in our player ratings

with a terrific finish to finish off an impeccable transition. Both Dzeko and Mkhitaryan earned 8/10 marks in Four minutes after that, Hakan Calhanoglu nearly blew things wide open with a swerving, long-distance rocket, but the goalpost came to AC Milan's rescue.

For all the early offensive firepower that was on display, it was Inter's defense -- retooled by manager Simone Inzaghi -- that kept AC Milan at bay, writes our Francesco Porzio.

Porzio: "Former starters Stefan de Vrij and Milan Skriniar lost their places for different reasons. Former Lazio defender Francesco Acerbi became the leading center back in the three-back defense instead of de Vrij, and Matteo Darmian replaced Skriniar in his position after the defender injured his back and also agreed to terms to join PSG in the summer as free agent. The only survivor is Alessandro Bastoni, who is a crucial player for Inzaghi and never lost his place."

It also helped that AC Milan superstar Rafael Leao missed out due to injury. It's unclear if he can return for next week's second leg. If he can't, Milan's already daunting climb becomes even harder.

Bob Huggins punishment includes suspension, salary cut 🏀

Two days after using a homophobic slur twice during a radio interview, West Virginia head coach Bob Huggins received his punishment from the university. The biggest hit is to his wallet.

Here are details:

Huggins is suspended for the first three games of the 2023-24 season .

. His annual salary will be slashed by $1 million. The money will go toward WVU's LGBTQ+ Center, WVU's Carruth Center (which provides mental health care), and "other state and national organizations that support marginalized communities."

The money will go toward WVU's LGBTQ+ Center, WVU's Carruth Center (which provides mental health care), and "other state and national organizations that support marginalized communities." Furthermore, Huggins' previous multi-year contract has been amended to a year-to-year agreement that expires April 30, 2024.

that expires April 30, 2024. Huggins -- and all West Virginia coaches -- will have to participate in sensitivity training . Huggins will also meet with LGBTQ+ leaders from across the state.

. Huggins will also meet with LGBTQ+ leaders from across the state. Huggins will donate to the Center for Faith and Justice and its Center for Diversity and Inclusion at Xavier , the university at which his comments were directed.

, the university at which his comments were directed. Finally, "any incidents of similar derogatory and offensive language" will result in Huggins being fired.

Huggins, 69, released a statement saying he is "grateful for the chance to move forward in a way that positively represents this university and our state."

