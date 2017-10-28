The Warriors are forgetting plays and it's starting to rub off on the media

The Warriors are considered by most as the NBA's best team, but they've struggled to assert dominance early on. They're still winning games, though not in the destructive fashion everybody is used to seeing from them. This might have to do with having a large target on their back, but Steve Kerr believes it's more than that.

Golden State is struggling to get into the swing of things and lock into the season, according to Kerr. He said after Friday night's win against the Wizards they would come out of timeouts and forget plays multiple times.

"We are still not ready… We literally forgot five plays coming out of timeouts tonight. Five times we draw up a play, we come out, and guys are looking like 'What are we in?' We're not focused… We are not dialed in. We're not locked in. We're winning games because of our talent." via The Mercury News

It's weird to hear about a team with so much continuity and talent struggling to just lock into the season, but they are coming off a preseason spent overseas. Whatever it is that's plaguing the Warriors' memory, it's apparently beginning to spread through the building. A reporter tried to ask Kevin Durant a question after the game and forgot midway through. Durant's reaction to it was pretty great, but he also admitted to forgetting some plays.

"Kevin you had uhhh...sorry I forgot my question I won't waste your time. It happens." "DAMN. Hey I feel you dog. It's all good. I forgot a couple plays tonight."

The NBA might need to investigate what's going on in the Bay Area. Are the players and reporters having their memories space jammed? Maybe the talent-stealing aliens Michael Jordan once battled are back. It would explain what the Thunder's plane hit last night.