The Warriors are throwing it back to their early days in San Francisco with retro jerseys for 2019-20 NBA season
Warriors using 'San Francisco' on the front of their jerseys for the first time since '60s
Now that the Golden State Warriors have a new arena in San Francisco it's only fitting for the team to introduce some new uniforms to go along with it. For the first time since the team relocated from Philadelphia in 1962, the Warriors will have a jersey displaying San Francisco on the front.
It's not certain if these will be used heavily throughout the season as the blue and white jerseys with the Golden Gate Bridge on the front have become the mainstay for the franchise since adopting them in 2010, but it does harken back to the Rick Barry and Al Attles days when the team was called the San Francisco Warriors before switching over to Golden State in 1971.
The rest of the Warriors' jersey arsenal looks to stay pretty similar to what we've seen in years past, with updated variations of 'The City' and the Oakland specific 'The Town' jerseys remaining in the fold. In addition to the San Francisco jersey the Warriors also unveiled another all-yellow jersey to go with the city jersey with 'The Bay' on the front.
Even though the Warriors aren't too far from Oakland it's probably still bittersweet for Warriors fans to see the team they've associated with Oakland for over 40 years leave for San Francisco.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Adebayo to compete in eating contest
Adebayo will test his skills against competitive-eating legend Kobayashi in charity event hosted...
-
Horford a big boon to 76ers' title hopes
Philly's newly acquired veteran offers an array of skills that could help propel the Sixers...
-
RJ Barrett wants to posterize Porzingis
The rookie names Kristaps Porzingis as the player he wants to dunk on during a recent AMA session
-
Michael Jordan now in tequila business
The Michael Jordan-branded tequila may soon be available in a liquor store near you
-
Report: Magic pick up Fultz's option
The Magic are keeping Markelle Fultz for at least two more years
-
Draymond credits LeBron for empowerment
Green thinks James' biggest career accomplishment came off of the court